Businesses that use mobile push notifications see up to an 88% boost in app engagement, while 65% of users come back within 30 days when push is enabled, according to data from conversion rate optimization firm Invesp. That kind of retention is every entrepreneur's dream—and Feedify makes it easy to tap into.

Feedify puts a full suite of engagement tools into one sleek, cloud-based platform. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to a Feedify Push Notification Tool Rising Star plan on sale for $59.99 (reg. $450), featuring a robust toolkit covering two domains, mobile optimization, campaign auto‑responders, analytics, and more.

Want to send personalized web and mobile push messages based on visitor behavior? Check. Need exit‑intent popups or targeted newsletter campaigns? Also check. From welcome notes to abandoned-cart nudges and post‑purchase surveys, you can do it all with unlimited subscribers, unlimited notifications, and real‑time analytics. Just imagine firing off a tailored push message seconds after someone leaves your page—or asking for feedback right after a sale—and seeing the spark of customer connection that follows.

Trusted by over 10,000 businesses, Feedify makes targeting easy: segment users by behavior, launch surveys, collect after‑sale insights, monetize as a publisher—you name it. And every campaign comes with instant real‑time feedback so you can pivot faster than your competition.

This lifetime offer is built for ambitious professionals and small‑business owners aiming to streamline marketing without juggling multiple tools.

Grab lifetime access to Feedify's Rising Star plan for 86% off at $59.99 for a limited time.

