When you're running a business, every photo you put out into the world is part of your brand story. Whether it's a product image on your website, a team photo for LinkedIn, or a behind-the-scenes Instagram shot, visual quality matters—and it can mean the difference between "just scrolling" and "click to buy."

Luminar Mobile makes pro-level photo editing accessible, affordable, and ridiculously easy. For a one-time $19.99 payment, you'll have lifetime access to an AI-powered editing toolkit that can replace skies, relight scenes, retouch portraits, and even remove that random coffee cup from your product flat lay. And yes, it works seamlessly on your iOS or Android device—so you can edit from anywhere.

For entrepreneurs, marketers, real estate agents, content creators, and small-business owners, this is the kind of tool that pays for itself fast. Need to polish product shots before uploading them to your eCommerce site? Want to make sure your LinkedIn headshot looks confident and approachable? Launching a social media campaign that requires cohesive, high-quality visuals? Luminar Mobile puts all that power in your pocket.

With features like EnhanceAI to instantly boost color and clarity, SkinAI to refine portraits, and Erase to remove distractions, you can produce client-ready visuals in minutes—without expensive software or outsourcing. In today's market, where attention spans are short and competition is fierce, looking polished isn't optional.

Luminar Mobile makes it effortless.

Get lifetime access to one of the following versions:

