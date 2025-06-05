Your Competitors Are Winning with PR — You Just Don't See It Yet While PR might not generate immediate clicks or sales, it builds something far more enduring.

By Scott Bartnick Edited by Maria Bailey

Key Takeaways

  • How PR influences sales
  • Key metrics for measuring PR ROI
  • Tools to support measurement

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The pursuit of a return on investment drives nearly every strategic business decision. However, when it comes to PR campaigns, short-term ROI proves notoriously tricky to measure. This does not mean that PR's ROI is immeasurable, and it certainly does not mean PR is not worth the investment.

Unlike advertising, PR is rooted in earned — not paid — exposure. It's about building credibility, shaping perception and creating longterm visibility. That's also what makes measuring its return on investment (ROI) uniquely complex.

A single feature in a respected publication can have a far longer-lasting impact than a paid advertisement. While advertising aims to maximize exposure through financial investment, PR builds trust through third-party validation. Consumers often view ads with skepticism, but earned media offers credibility that money can't buy.

Related: The 5 Answers You Need Before Hiring a PR Agency

How PR influences sales

PR doesn't drive immediate sales in the same way that direct-response ads do. Its influence is subtle, cumulative and embedded in every stage of the sales funnel.

Effective PR efforts — press releases, media outreach, thought leadership — are often a customer's first point of contact with a brand. These touchpoints shape perception and plant the seeds of trust. Case studies, customer success stories and founder features help potential buyers evaluate the brand before a sales rep even enters the picture.

And while sales teams close deals, PR often lays the groundwork. It establishes brand awareness, communicates core values and nurtures longterm loyalty. Even post-purchase, PR plays a role — supporting customer retention and encouraging advocacy through ongoing storytelling.

Key metrics for measuring PR ROI

To quantify PR's impact, brands must look beyond immediate conversions. Here are some useful ways to assess ROI:

  • Media mentions: Track how often your brand is featured in online, print or broadcast media. More mentions generally signal growing visibility.
  • Reach and impressions: Use tools to estimate the size of the audience exposed to each media placement.
  • Share of voice: Compare your media presence with competitors to gauge relative influence.
  • Website traffic: Monitor spikes in site visits following major press coverage.
  • Engagement metrics: Dwell time, social shares, and comments can reflect how well your messaging is resonating.
  • Lead attribution: Track leads coming through PR-driven sources like press releases, interviews, or speaking events.
  • Sentiment analysis: Use media monitoring tools to understand how people feel about your brand across channels.
  • Conversion tracking: Connect PR-generated traffic to outcomes like demo requests, purchases, or sign-ups using analytics and CRM tools.

Tools to support measurement

Today's media monitoring platforms allow publicists to track earned media mentions, sentiment and overall reach. Social listening tools offer real-time insight into trends and audience perception. Web analytics reveal where visitors come from, what content they engage with, and how they convert. CRM systems tie PR-generated leads back to revenue.

Combined, these tools help paint a fuller picture of how PR efforts move the needle.

4 PR Campaigns That Prove ROI

1. Airbnb — "Live There"
Designed to promote local, authentic experiences over traditional tourism, this campaign leveraged user-generated content and social media. The results? A 9% boost in brand awareness, 15% increase in social media engagement, and a 20% spike in booking conversions.

2. Dove — "Real Beauty"
Challenging conventional beauty standards, Dove featured diverse women to reflect real-world audiences. The campaign grew sales by $2.5 to $4 billion over ten years and made Dove bars the top-selling soap in the U.S.

3. Red Bull — Extreme Branding
Red Bull aligned itself with extreme sports through high-impact content like documentaries and events. Its most iconic moment? The Felix Baumgartner space jump. The brand now holds 75% of the U.S. energy drink market, a direct result of its PR-powered brand storytelling.

4. IHOP — "IHOb" Stunt
Temporarily rebranding as the International House of Burgers sparked a media frenzy. The result: burger sales quadrupled, 20,000 news articles were published, and 36 billion social media impressions were generated.

Related: 3 Metrics That Matter When Measuring the Success of Your PR Campaigns

The long game of PR

Yes, PR ROI can be measured — but it requires patience, the right tools and a broader definition of impact. While PR may not deliver instant clicks or purchases, it builds something even more valuable: brand equity, trust and long-term influence.

So, before dismissing PR as intangible, ask yourself: What is the value of credibility? If your answer is "priceless," then PR is not an expense — it's an investment.
Scott Bartnick

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

COO at Otter PR

Scott Bartnick has been nationally recognized for his business acumen. He is a nationally renowned author, ecommerce specialist and media expert. As co-founder of Otter PR, a multi-million dollar media agency, he works with top thought leaders and brands to break into mainstream media.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Out With the Kibble and In With the Steak. The World's Richest Dog Has a Net Worth of $400 Million – And a New Netflix Docuseries Too

'Gunther's Millions' is set to unpack the pooch's mysterious fortune and what those around him have done with his inheritance.

By Sam Silverman
Business News

Procter & Gamble Is Laying Off 7,000 Jobs. Here's What We Know.

The layoffs affect non-manufacturing jobs and will take place over the next two years.

By Erin Davis
Business News

Investment Firm CEO Tells Thousands in Conference Audience That 60% of Them Will Be 'Looking for Work' Next Year

There were over 5,500 people at SuperReturn International 2025, making it the largest private equity event in the world.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

These Founders Started Making Pickle-Infused Vodka With a Hand Pump. Now Their Products Are Sold in 10 States — and Growing.

Dan Graves, Managing Member and CEO of Dirty Dill, explains how his company has distilled success.

By Dan Bova
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Models

Want to Win in Business? Start Thinking Like a Race Car Driver

From having the right pit crew members to proper pacing, many strategies deployed by race car drivers on the track can be used by aspiring entrepreneurs to drive growth.

By Grant Freeman