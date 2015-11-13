If there really is one key to success, it's making at least a little progress every day.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When looking back on the many blessings of my football career, I am forever indebted to the game for instilling in me qualities and traits that have helped me succeed in business. Football taught me the power of routine and adopting successful habits.

The most successful people in the world all have world-class habits and routines. If you asked the 10 most successful people you know what contributes most to their success, most would say it's the things they consistently do daily over the long haul. The habits and routines give them their greatest return on time and energy so they can get big things done.

Here are three powerful routines and habits worth practicing every single day of your life.

1. Spend some time everyday just contemplating.

Most people aren't thinking past reacting to the circumstances and demands of daily life. It's amazing what can happen when you pause for five to fifteen minutes during your hectic day to contemplate where you are in life, who you are becoming as a person and where you are headed.

Those three questions can get you started strategizing a new business idea, thinking through a current problem, or simply paying tribute to all that you are grateful for in your life. Setting aside a set time on your calendar to just think can reap tremendous rewards in both your personal and professional life.

Related: Stop Multitasking! 3 Tips to Help You Focus on the Big Picture.

2. Build health and fitness into your routine.

A huge contributing factor to low workplace performance is failing to emphasis the importance of employees taking their health and fitness very seriously, for their benefit and for the organization as well.

When you work consistently to become the healthiest version of yourself your organization becomes healthier, too. When you get really serious about creating a powerful health routine to become the healthiest version of yourself you will feel better, perform better and boost your self-confidence.

Related: Why Exercising Is a Higher Priority Than My Business

3. Routinely set aside time for growth.

As a football player, each practice was dedicated to a specific component of the game. One day it may be a strong emphasis on special teams, the next day the defense is the main focal point.

You will see an extraordinary positive difference in your life if you set aside even just a couple minutes each day to grow somehow, some way in your line of work. The most successful people in the world have a strong routine of growing and getting better to reach a level of mastery at what it is they do.

Regardless of age, as long as you are still breathing, there is more for you to achieve, become, do and give. Don't let a day go by without setting aside some time to grow and get better.

Developing a positive and strong routine in the above three areas can bring great joy, happiness and success to your life and business.

Related: Be Strategic. Set Aside Time to Select Daily and Weekly Goals.