Do you have a photo that speaks to you? One that you look to for inspiration? Four successful founders showed us the photos they love, and shared the inspiration they draw from it.

This story appears in the March 2025 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In the often murky world of running a business, it helps to have a North Star — something to guide you when the pressure is relentless, the data seems unclear, distractions are everywhere, and your CFO casually mentions that his month-long silent retreat in Big Sur starts tomorrow. For some, that guiding light might be a mantra-like quote (for instance, Sun Tzu's "In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity") or even a poster tacked to the door ("Keep calm and..."). For others, a photograph holds all the meaning, memory, and motivation they need to steer theship through stormy weather.

Consider the power of a simple photo: Those few inches of paper, those few drops of ink — or, you know, those few hundred thousand pixels — have an almost magical ability to transport you back in time, to connect you to your deeply held values, to inspire, to motivate, to thrill. Just ask these four CEOs, each one a leader of a breakthrough company. Here, they each share the photo they turn to for guidance during turbulent times.