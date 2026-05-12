5 Rookie Mistakes That Could Get You Fired as a First-Time CEO

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Key Takeaways Stepping into the CEO seat is both exciting and demanding, but there are common pitfalls I’ve seen many CEOs fall into as an executive coach.

By setting clear priorities, delegating effectively, building strong relationships with your board, establishing healthy boundaries and creating external support systems, you will increase your odds of success.

The CEO is the most visible, powerful and scrutinized role within a company. It’s an exciting opportunity to land, but it can disappear quickly if you’re not intentional about how you lead. For first-time CEOs, the biggest threat to their tenure often isn’t the market but the mistakes they make in managing priorities, boundaries and relationships.

I’ve served as an executive coach to CEOs hired by boards and investors, as well as those promoted internally from roles such as COO and CTO. Regardless of how they landed their first CEO position, I’ve seen them all make common missteps that can quickly erode trust with the board and jeopardize their tenure. Let’s explore five costly pitfalls that first-time CEOs must avoid.

1. Undefined and poorly uncommunicative priorities

It’s easy to fall into the trap of spreading yourself too thin when you’re a first-time CEO. When you focus on everything, you end up doing nothing. As the company’s most senior executive, you’re responsible for identifying clear priorities for the organization. Just as importantly, those priorities must be communicated repeatedly. Failure to do so can lead to poor business outcomes and, ultimately, your departure from the company.

In preparation for an acquisition, a first-time CEO client got crystal clear on three company-wide KPIs. After getting board buy-in on them, he made sure the entire company aligned its work with those priorities. Then — and this is the important part — he reinforced them constantly. This looked like bringing priorities up during senior leadership meetings, town halls and board and investor convenings.

Consistency like this ensures priorities don’t just live in strategy decks but shape daily decision-making across the entire organization. When priorities remain unclear or constantly shift, boards often interpret this sense of ambiguity as a lack of leadership focus, which can quickly erode confidence in a first-time CEO.

2. Failure to delegate

As a new CEO, you likely stepped into the role after previously overseeing a single business area. Even if you led several business units or served as a general manager, your scope, oversight purview and responsibility are fundamentally different as a CEO. You must learn to delegate at an elevated level in this new capacity.

Too many CEOs get stuck in the weeds, failing to fully empower their senior executive team. I recall one client beautifully describing her role as the conductor of an orchestra. She said she wanted to “own nothing” operationally and instead guide the company toward its strategic vision and business objectives.

When CEOs fail to delegate effectively, boards may begin to question whether the executive team is being fully leveraged or whether the CEO is operating at the right level of sophistication for the role. You don’t want to be seen as a bottleneck, especially as a first-time CEO.

3. Maintaining unhealthy boundaries

The CEO role is undeniably stressful. It’s even more challenging when it’s your first time sitting in the top seat. Establishing and maintaining healthy boundaries becomes even more critical when you’re the face of the company, both internally and externally. At the same time, you can’t simply clock out the way someone in a traditional role might.

You must intentionally define what boundaries look like for you in this role. You might not be able to be unavailable for the entirety of every weekend, but you may be able to safeguard certain commitments.

One client made it clear to her board that she would attend every one of her son’s sporting events. That said, she also understood this required compromise, so she regularly worked late into the evening, on weekends and during family vacations. The goal isn’t perfection; it’s consciously designing boundaries that work for you and your unique situation. Without clear boundaries, burnout can creep in quickly, which can impact your leadership and ultimately erode board confidence.

4. Weak relationships with the board

Your ability to develop an effective working relationship with your board can make or break your success as a CEO. Depending on your board’s structure and dynamics, it may be helpful to identify one or more “board whisperers” who can serve as a trusted conduit. This may or may not be the board chair.

Establish a regular cadence for connecting with this person, knowing it may change during high-pressure periods such as the end of the fiscal year, fundraising cycles, mergers or acquisitions. For example, one client had coffee with a board member every other week, while another scheduled a standing Sunday call. The goal is to create a strong two-way relationship where information flows openly and there are no surprises on either side.

For many CEOs, board relationships don’t break down overnight. Instead, they slowly disintegrate from an accumulation of small surprises, misalignment and lack of communication that eventually leads members to lose confidence.

5. Going at it alone

Being a CEO can be incredibly isolating. You don’t have internal peers at the same level to confide in. That means you must intentionally build external support systems.

Peer organizations such as Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO) and Vistage allow CEOs to connect with other senior executives in confidential environments. There are also industry-specific groups where you can talk about ideas and challenges with leaders facing similar dynamics.

Mentorship and executive coaching can also be invaluable for first-time CEOs, though each serves different purposes. Mentors share guidance based on their own journeys as CEOs. Executive coaches, on the other hand, help you expand your thinking, challenge your assumptions and accelerate your leadership growth.

Stepping into the CEO seat for the first time is both exciting and demanding. The visibility is higher, the expectations are greater and the margin for error is much smaller. By setting clear priorities, delegating effectively, building strong relationships with your board, establishing healthy boundaries and creating external support systems, you dramatically increase your odds of success in this role. Remember: You don’t have to figure it out all alone, either. You’ve got this!