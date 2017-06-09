Building Trust, Blazing New Trails and Inspiring Others

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A demoralizing employee or micro-manager can disrupt an entire team. Dianna Booher, founder and CEO of Booher Research, gives tips on how to strategically improve your business dream team. We also explore leadership strategies to keep your team feeling respected and valued. Then, Business & Burgers Co-Host Scott Duffy recaps his experience at NewFronts, where digital media creators present their content for advertisers and press. At the end of the hour, the editor-in-chief of Entrepreneur magazine, Jason Feifer, tells us about the Entrepreneur Network and what we can expect from them in the future.

Dianna Booher

Discover more about segments and guests below . . .

[00:00:00] Communicating Like a Leader for a Better Team

It's a known fact that people make mistakes, but when you're a business owner, it can be difficult not to get angry at employees for work-related blunders. Dianna Booher, founder and CEO of Booher Research, says approaching a problem with a negative attitude will only demoralize your staff. Instead, ask employees to modify their actions for a better result. For more on this critical communication skill and tips on how to inspire your crew, listen now.

[00:05:45] Get Rid of Demoralizing Team Members

Are you a micro-manager? Booher says if you're perpetually overloaded and feel like your "hair is on fire', you may fit this personality archetype. Learn how to delegate for a smoother work flow. Then, do you have an employee who demoralizes your team, acting like a cancer inside of your well-oiled machine? Well, boss, it may be time to cut that cancer out. Letting these types of employees go from your team may be hard, but in the long run it will be better for both parties. Find out how to cut the cord for the health of your company.

[00:11:30] Be the Leader Who Empowers Your Team

Are you all talk and no action? A team respects a leader who is authentic and follows through with the plans she preaches. Booher explains that employees will respect you more when you take initiative, even if that means doing the difficult job of someone. Building trust within your organization will gain you happier employees and higher productivity levels. Be the leader that you say you are. Listen now.

[00:18:20] Business & Burgers Presents at 2017 NewFronts

Every May, top television networks proudly showcase their planned programming during "Upfronts" in an effort to hook advertisers for the upcoming television season. With an impressive stage presentation packed with stars, their goal is to sell 70 percent to 80 percent of their advertising up front (hence the name). As internet streaming becomes an increasingly relevant way to consume content, the event has evolved accordingly. Business & Burgers host Scott Duffy informs us that NewFronts is where advertisers are competing to claim their space in hot digital media content. Duffy and Taylor were elated to take part in the 2017 NewFronts and give us a sneak peek at their presentation featuring Founder and CEO of BrandTwist, Julie Cottineau. Find out how Cottineau inspired onlookers to add their unique twist to their next marketing campaign.

[00:27:07] The Hero's Journey: An Entrepreneurial Story

Life is messy and running your own business is no different. From the start-up phase scramble to fully operational company, the journey is tough and forges tenacious leaders who are experts at problem solving. Through an abundantly diverse network, Entrepreneur strives to make an impact on business go-getters by sharing real stories brimming with struggle and success. Entrepreneur magazine Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer tells us how he hand-selects stories featuring a "hero's journey" to inspire the masses.

[00:33:21] Reach Your Ideal Market with Savvy Partnerships

No man is an island. A successful business should partner with other leading companies for a better chance at reaching their target audience. In this spirit, Feifer shares the vast array of touchpoints where business leaders can find Entrepreneur's content in the new media landscape including innovative video series, a growing network, epic live events and of course, Entrepreneur magazine. Find the right outlet for you and get inspired to tackle entrepreneurship head on.

