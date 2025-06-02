Crisis Management: How to be a Better Leader During Difficult Times In this free webinar, learn how to lead with transparency, turn uncertainty into momentum, and make high-impact decisions when every option feels risky.

In business, crisis isn't a matter of if—it's when. And when it hits, your team isn't looking for perfection. They're looking for presence. They're looking for a leader who is going to provide clarity, direction, and momentum.

Join us for a free webinar, Crisis Management: How to be a Better Leader During Difficult Times, presented by Oracle NetSuite and Entrepreneur. Featuring special guest Garrett Cathcart–an entrepreneur, non-profit founder, and distinguished military veteran–this webinar will provide you with tried-and-true tips to help you develop the skills that every entrepreneur should learn.

From combat zones to corporate boardrooms, Cathcart has spent his life leading through chaos. He's commanded troops under fire, built nonprofits from the ground up, and co-founded a venture capital firm during market turbulence. His secret? It's not about always having the right answer. It's about showing up, cutting through the noise, and giving people something to rally around. And he'll be sharing these lessons with you during this webinar.

Moderated by AI Strategist and Business Communication Consultant Dr. Jill Schiefelbein, this conversation will shed light on how leaders in some of the toughest environments imaginable learn to navigate through turbulence and come out on top.

Attendees of this webinar will learn:

  • How to lead with transparency when facts are incomplete and fear is high.
  • How to turn uncertainty into momentum—not paralysis.
  • How to make high-impact decisions when every option feels risky.
  • How to keep your team aligned, engaged, and motivated under pressure.

Great leaders aren't made when things are easy. They're forged when things fall apart. If you're a founder, executive, or team lead navigating a volatile market—or simply want to sharpen your skills before the next storm hits—this session is for you.

The Crisis Management: How to be a Better Leader During Difficult Times webinar will take place live on Thursday July 31 at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT.

