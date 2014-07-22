Editor's Note: Design Intelligence

You design your environment, and how you do so says as much about you, your passion, commitment and leadership style as it does about your company culture.

We, as humans and entrepreneurial spirits, are inspired by beautiful design even when we are unaware that we are being inspired. Whether created by nature or by the hands of Homo sapiens, beautiful objects elicit a certain something -- a deep breath, a fleeting moment of pleasure. It's a serenity that can and often does lead to a minute or two of contemplation and perhaps a burst of creativity. And all of that leads to the force that drives entrepreneurial endeavors: innovation.

Good design incites emotion. It can grab you and shake you and change you. Even when it comes to something as simple as your workspace: You design your environment, and how you do so says as much about you, your passion, commitment and leadership style as it does about your company culture.