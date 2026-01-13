Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Hire for problem-solving and values alignment, not logos, titles or perfect past experience.

Design a culture that removes ceilings so talent compounds faster than competitors can copy.

Most founders focus too much on technology or marketing ads, while 23% of startups fail because they have built the wrong team. Realizing it’s important not only what you do but also with whom, I made my team my competitive advantage.

Over the past five years, my co-founder Anatolii Kasianov and I have been building HOLYWATER, an AI-first entertainment network reaching 60 million users globally. Each of our products is a breakthrough. My Drama dominates vertical video streaming with 40 million users. My Passion is the world’s #1 independent publishing platform outside China with 1,000+ titles. My Muse pioneered AI-generated vertical series.

Our technology stack, IP portfolio and distribution channels are extensive. But when I was asked in an interview what our startup’s moat was, I said the team. We have 285 talented people committed to building something that no competitor can replicate.

Here are my main principles for hiring and managing a team.

Look beyond the CV

When reviewing candidates, most hiring managers see CVs as a set of rare data, such as years of experience, degrees and previous employers, searching for big names. However, the last one is definitely not worth chasing. Typically, people who have worked in a hot tub at a large corporation cannot get into the startup pace. This is even confirmed by research — former startup employees have more preferences for challenge, independence and responsibility. Therefore, it is certainly not worth hiring someone just because they worked for a large, well-known company. Instead, look beyond that — at their ability to solve challenges. That’s what’s significant in a startup.

At my company, we probe for three things that CVs can’t capture:

Problem-solving speed . I’m looking for someone with a “Let me figure this out” mindset. We give candidates real challenges during interviews, not theoretical algorithm questions, but actual problems we’re facing. I want to understand if they can get from confusion to hypothesis to test within hours, not weeks. The pace and curiosity matter more than perfection.

. I’m looking for someone with a “Let me figure this out” mindset. We give candidates real challenges during interviews, not theoretical algorithm questions, but actual problems we’re facing. I want to understand if they can get from confusion to hypothesis to test within hours, not weeks. The pace and curiosity matter more than perfection. Value alignment . At HOLYWATER, we believe that imagination is the only limit. So we seek people who don’t see obstacles as stop signs.

. At HOLYWATER, we believe that imagination is the only limit. So we seek people who don’t see obstacles as stop signs. Generalist instinct. The best performers don’t say, “That’s not my job.” They say, “I haven’t done this before, but here’s my plan.” This isn’t about hiring people without expertise but about hiring experts who refuse to be limited only by it.

Set a high bar for talent

On the one hand, you need to find the right person fast to build momentum, but on the other, it’s crucial to go slow to build quality. We don’t pick one or the other; instead, we go all in.

We have a lot of recruitment steps, and this rigorous selection process can make some candidates uncomfortable. But it helps us find our people faster, the ones who can navigate uncertainty and stay resilient.

Important: High bar is not about rejecting people who haven’t done the exact job before. It’s about finding people who are willing to move fast and take responsibility for their decisions.

When selecting employees, think about the future, not the past. Focus not on the candidate’s past achievements, but on their potential and how they can unlock it in your startup.

Build an ecosystem that supports creativity and growth

Hiring talented people is only half the battle. The other half is creating an environment where their potential can truly be realized.

Most companies cap people’s growth through invisible ceilings: rigid role definitions, hierarchical approval chains and cultures that punish experimentation. You end up with talented people operating at 60% capacity because the system won’t let them run faster.

We designed HOLYWATER differently. When someone joins our team, they enter an ecosystem where the concentration of exceptional people is extremely high. Each team member is an inspiration and a reference for others. The question shifts from “Am I capable of this?” to “How can I do what they just did?”

Each team member receives the opportunity to express themselves, take responsibility and implement their ideas, regardless of age or skill set. For example, our writers can pitch product ideas, and designers can challenge technical assumptions. This approach does not create chaos; on the contrary, it allows us to see things through a different lens and find new opportunities.

And finally, learning happens through immersion, not training programs. We don’t run formal courses or mandatory workshops. Instead, we make it normal to approach anyone and ask: How did you solve that? What tools accelerated your process? Why did you make that decision? Knowledge transfer happens organically because curiosity is rewarded and gatekeeping is rejected.

The environment you build either multiplies your team’s capabilities or divides them. Choose multiplication.

What you can do today

Stop searching for the perfect specialist to solve your next challenge. Start looking for curious minds who solve problems creatively using any tool available.

Treat building a team culture as seriously as building a product. While some founders are afraid to invest in their employees because they will “outgrow” the company and leave, be the ones who show that it is impossible to “outgrow” — because there is no ceiling. Raise the bar, inspire by example, allow them to prove themselves, give honest feedback and grow.

At that point, your competitors won’t be able to replicate your product. Even with access to the same tools, they’ll never catch up on years of learning, adapting and combining talent.

That’s a moat no amount of capital can cross.