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Key Takeaways Overemployment is largely a response to economic pressure, not employee misconduct. Many workers (79.5%) take on additional jobs as a form of financial security.

The conditions pushing employees toward additional jobs include burnout, flat pay, unclear advancement and a quiet suspicion that the company won’t be there in two years.

Most overemployment risk dissolves when people feel paid fairly and see a credible path forward. Leaders must also treat workforce trust as a long-term leadership strategy.

Overemployment is usually framed as a misconduct problem — employees quietly holding two or three full-time jobs at once. In reality, the trend is less a story about employees gaming the system and more a story about the system itself.

When roughly one in 20 employees is quietly holding a second full-time job, the more useful question isn’t how to catch them. It’s what that behavior is telling us about the conditions that made hedging feel necessary in the first place.

Recognize why workforce stability feels fragile

Confidence in long-term employment has been quietly eroding for years. Layoffs that once felt episodic now feel structural, especially in tech, media and middle management.

Hiring cycles have stretched. Wages have moved more slowly than rent, childcare and debt. The result is a workforce that no longer assumes a single employer can carry them through a decade, let alone a career.

In that context, a second job starts looking like risk management. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the share of employed Americans with more than one job has climbed from roughly 4% during the pandemic to 5.5% by late 2024, and the average age of multiple jobholders has climbed past 40. For most of them, that second job is doing the work of insurance.

Look past remote work to the real driver

Wanting a hedge is one thing. Sustaining two jobs without either employer noticing is another — and remote work is the easy explanation for how that became possible. But the data complicates that story. In our recent survey of overemployed professionals, 76.9% of those holding multiple jobs were working in hybrid or mostly in-office settings, not fully remote.

The conditions enabling this trend are less about where people work and more about how work is structured — output measured in deliverables, calendar-driven coordination, asynchronous collaboration that doesn’t require constant visibility to function.

Understand the workplace conditions driving overemployment

The conditions pushing employees toward additional roles are remarkably consistent: burnout, flat pay, unclear advancement and a quiet suspicion that the company won’t be there in two years. U.S. employee engagement fell to an 11-year low in 2024, with the steepest drops among younger, hybrid and remote workers.

In my experience, the issue is rarely greed. I’ve watched skilled professionals quietly hold a second job not because the first didn’t pay enough, but because the environment had become draining — and eventually choose the lower-paying role because the culture was healthier.

Separate productivity concerns from visibility concerns

Most overemployment policies are built on a flawed assumption — that visibility equals productivity. An online, responsive employee looks productive; an hour of silence breeds suspicion.

But visibility has never really measured output — only fluency in the rituals of being watched.

In our survey, 50.8% maintained “Meeting Expectations” or higher across two or more jobs simultaneously, and roughly 25% reported finishing their primary role in 30 hours or less. The Gen X IT worker who secretly juggled six remote jobs for around $800K a year is the extreme version of the same quieter point: Activity metrics weren’t catching what they were designed to catch.

The real question is whether your performance system can tell the difference between an employee working extra and one simply finishing on time. What I keep coming back to is that this is a trust problem at its core — the kind no monitoring software can solve.

Build compensation and growth structures that strengthen retention

Most overemployment risk dissolves when people feel paid fairly and see a credible path forward. In the survey, 79.5% described a second job primarily as a form of financial security — only 6.5% said otherwise. That looks like a workforce building a buffer.

Leaders who want to retain talent should pressure-test three things: whether pay bands have kept up with local cost of living, whether internal mobility is real or theoretical and whether high performers can name a reason to stay 24 months from now.

The retention math is striking: Even in the mission-driven sector, where purpose-aligned employees are most committed, those with clear career paths are more than twice as likely to stay as those without — 65% versus 27%.

What holds people is predictability: clear pay bands, visible career paths, decisions they can plan around.

Create expectations around transparency, not surveillance

The companies handling this best aren’t installing more monitoring software. They’re being explicit about workload, response-time norms and what actually counts as a conflict of interest. They’re also being honest that not every second activity is a threat. A weekend teaching role, a university lecture, an industry talk — many organizations actively encourage these, because they grow the employee and the talent pipeline.

Surveillance signals distrust. Clarity signals respect. In a workforce that has already been burned by layoffs and broken promises, that distinction matters more than any tracking dashboard.

Treat workforce trust as a long-term leadership strategy

Overemployment is, in many ways, an economic story before it’s an HR one. Previous generations took on second jobs when wages stopped covering essentials. Today’s workforce is repeating that cycle.

Recent Federal Reserve research on the trend reaches the same conclusion: The rise in multiple jobholding is more about broader economic pressure than any single labor-market shift. The deeper concern is the belief underneath the behavior — that one employer can no longer be counted on to provide long-term security.

That belief is fixable, but only by leaders who treat trust as infrastructure. Organizations that respond to overemployment by tightening controls usually lose their best people first — the ones with the most options. Organizations that respond by tightening the relationship tend to keep them.

Overemployment is one of the clearest signals we have that workforce expectations are changing faster than most organizations are adapting. Treating it as a compliance catches a few cases. Treating it as feedback — about pay, stability, autonomy and trust — tells leaders why their people are actually hedging. The companies that listen will be the ones still hiring confidently when the next downturn arrives.