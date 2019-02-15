Market Up as Government Shutdown Averted, but FAANG Stocks Still Down The government shutdown drama is over and the legal drama over who has the power of the public purse -- Congress or the President -- has just begun.

By Andrew Osterland

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Glowimages | Getty Images

President Trump signed a bill to avoid another government shutdown and simultaneously declared a national emergency on the southern border to get funding for the wall. Democrat leaders promised to sue.

Good news for the market. The government deal and encouraging signs on the U.S./China trade talks sent stock prices sharply higher today. Large cap multinational companies surged, pushing the Dow index up 1.74 percent. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes were up 1.09 and 0.61 percent respectively.

The Entrepreneur Index™ closed the day up 0.33 percent.

The technology sector lagged the broader market. All four FAANG stocks on the Entrepreneur Index™, (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google -- now Alphabet), were down today. Amazon.com (-0.91 percent) fell the furthest.

AMZN Quotes by TradingView

NVIDIA Corp. had the biggest gain in the sector, rising 1.82 percent. The high-end chip-maker recently lowered guidance sharply but said in an analyst call yesterday that it expected sales to rebound in the second half of this year. The stock was up more than three percent in the morning but trended down through the day. It is up 18 percent this year but down 36 percent in the last twelve months.

Gains were strong across the rest of the market with just thirteen of sixty stocks on the Entrepreneur Index™ posting losses. Foodmakers Tyson Foods, (2.34 percent), and J.M. Smucker Company, (1.81 percent), were both up sharply. As were drug-makers Alexion Pharmaceuticals, (2.77 percent), and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, (2.17 percent).

The two investment managers on the index both rose with the market. BlackRock gained 2.02 percent, while Franklin Resources was up 2.46 percent. Other financial stocks were also strong. Credit card issuer Capital One Financial was up 2.46 percent, and investment bank Jefferies Financial Group rose 3.29 percent -- the biggest gain on the Entrepreneur Index™ today.

Fedex Corp. had one of the bigger losses on the index. It fell sharply after competitor XPO Logistics missed earnings estimates badly today and blamed a drop in business with its biggest customer. That would be Amazon, which is rapidly building fleets of airplanes and vans to deliver its own packages. Fedex shares were down 2.51 percent and have fallen 27 percent in the last twelve months.

Under Armour Inc. was also punished by proxy when competitor Puma gave cautious guidance for 2019. The German shoemaker easily beat estimates but expected this year's sales to grow at just half the pace of 2018. Under Armour shares were down 3.07 percent, the biggest decline on the Entrepreneur Index™ today.

Other declines on the index included TripAdvisor Inc. (-1.64 percent), Akamai Technologies, (-0.97 percent), and Facebook, (-0.88 percent).

The Entrepreneur Index™ collects the top 60 publicly traded companies founded and run by entrepreneurs. The entrepreneurial spirit is a valuable asset for any business, and this index recognizes its importance, no matter how much a company has grown. These inspirational businesses can be tracked in real time on Entrepreneur.com.

Andrew Osterland is a contributing writer for CNBC.com. He specializes in capital markets, personal finance and taxes.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

This 34-Year-Old Was 'Wildly Un-Passionate' About His Day Job, So He Started a 9-Figure Side Hustle: 'Be an Animal'

Will Nitze asked his boss if he could work half his hours for half the pay in order to build his own business.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Here's How Much a Typical Google Employee Makes in a Year

Compensation for the median Google employee was up 5% in 2024 compared to 2023, according to a new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Buying / Investing in Business

This Team Is Making Sports History by Giving Fans Ownership

The city of Oakland is reviving its sports legacy, and you can be a part of it.

By StackCommerce
Business News

'Gradually Stop Using Contractors': Duolingo Is Replacing Contract Workers With AI

Duolingo is taking an "AI-first" approach, meaning it will assign AI tasks previously completed by human workers.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

UPS Is Laying Off 20,000 Employees and Closing Over 70 Locations: 'Reduce Cost'

UPS announced the move as part of its first-quarter earnings report on Tuesday.

By Sherin Shibu