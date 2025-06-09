Meet Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine — Free Food and Drinks Event in NYC Come to the first-ever live taping of Entrepreneur's "How Success Happens" podcast and clink glasses with celebrity chef, philanthropist and entrepreneur Robert Irvine.

By Dan Bova

Many of us were first introduced to Robert Irvine, the take-charge chef who is equally skilled at whipping up meals as he is at kicking some butt, on his Food Network show Dinner: Impossible.

An entrepreneur and philanthropist, Irvine is passionate about helping and inspiring others. On June 17th, he is sitting down for a live taping of our podcast, How Success Happens — and you are invited!

This event will feature Irvine sharing his success tips, a live Q&A where you can ask him anything, plus light bites and drinks — and it is all free!

How Success Happens LIVE
When: Tuesday, June 17 at 7:00pm
Where: Convene at 101 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10006
RSVP: Sign up here

As skilled as he is in the kitchen, he's not too shabby in the boardroom either. Irvine has had massive success building companies like FitCrunch and Irvine Spirits, is the author of Overcoming Impossible, and created the Robert Irvine Foundation, a nonprofit devoted to helping military veterans and first responders.

"I love talking to people," Irvine says. "I am usually the last person to leave these events — so bring your questions and tons of energy. This is going to be a lot of fun!"

Reserve your spot, seats are limited!

Here's a little taste of what Irvine has to share.
Dan Bova

Entrepreneur Staff

VP of Special Projects

Dan Bova is the VP of Special Projects at Entrepreneur.com. He previously worked at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Maxim, and Spy magazine. His latest books for kids include This Day in History, Car and Driver's Trivia ZoneRoad & Track Crew's Big & Fast Cars, The Big Little Book of Awesome Stuff, and Wendell the Werewolf

Read his humor column This Should Be Fun if you want to feel better about yourself.

