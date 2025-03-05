Football hall of famer Michael Strahan has never met a challenge he's not afraid to tackle.

As co-anchor of Good Morning America, analyst on FOX NFL SUNDAY and host of $100,000 Pyramid, the man found himself with a problem: On any given day, he needed suits. A lot of them. That need led to the launch of the Michael Strahan Design Lab, which initially created custom suits for him and NFL and college football sports broadcasters. But like all things, Strahan decided to go bigger. "Personalized suiting has always been a part of what we do, but we kept it to a word-of-mouth business," Strahan tells Entrepreneur. "Last year, the team was introduced to this new technology from Custom Wrkshop, which opened up our minds to delivering made-to-order suits to a much larger audience."

The platform is now available to anyone looking for an affordable customized suit or sport coat, and as it went live to the masses, we connected with Strahan and SMAC Entertainment co-founder and CEO Constance Schwartz-Morini to learn about their game plan for bringing their visions to life.

Dan Bova: How does preparing a business team for a big launch compare to preparing a football team for the Super Bowl?

Michael Strahan: Winning on the field and in the business world have a lot of similarities. You need to put in the work. You can't cut corners, and you must pay attention to the details in order to be successful. You also need to work together as a team and let everyone's unique skills and strengths shine. The teams that win are the ones who surround themselves with great AND different people. This launch feels a lot like preparing for a big game. You have to know your role, practice and do test runs, and make sure you are ready to execute before you "go live" and take the field. I think we are ready!

Can you give us the elevator pitch for Michael Strahan Design Lab?

Constance Schwartz-Morini: The Michael Strahan Design Lab is a new platform for groups and individuals to buy a personalized, made-to-order suit or sport coat. While traditional retail remains an important piece of our business, this is the first time we will sell products directly to customers. Each Michael Strahan Design Lab suit is made to order and delivered in two weeks. We've sourced high-quality fabrics while keeping our pricing very affordable (just $399 for a two-piece suit or $299 for a sport coat — with free shipping). We also offer special pricing for groups, like wedding parties, teams, businesses and corporate gifts.

What was the inspiration for the Design Lab?

MS: We launched the brand 10 years ago with suits. I found myself wearing up to three suits per day between ABC, FOX and $100,000 Pyramid, and I saw a need for comfortable yet stylish tailored clothing. It was really authentic to my lifestyle. Ever since we launched, we have worked with our partners to design custom suits for special events. We helped the NFL around the 100th anniversary design those beautiful red jackets. We've worked with college sports teams like my alma mater, Texas Southern University, University of Colorado Boulder (where my good friend Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders is the head football coach), and Jackson State University to develop special looks for game day. And every week during football season, we dress the FOX NFL Sunday crew on the set. Custom Wrkshop opened up our minds to delivering made-to-order suits to a much larger audience.

Do you always take a "what problem does this product solve?" approach when considering new business ideas?

MS: Absolutely. You always want to think about your customers, what the void is and why they need this. That mindset is true for any of our SMAC Productions — like Coach Prime, Black Comedy in America or It's In The Game: Madden NFL — and it is true for our new lines of business. For the design lab, we are bringing personalization and high-quality garments to people who may not have had access to this type of experience before.

How do you manage all of your business and broadcasting interests? Do you carve out specific times, or are you making business decisions during commercial breaks?

MS: You have to prioritize having a great team around you, and I believe I have the best team in the business who work incredibly hard. When I finish on set at Good Morning America, my day is really just getting started. I'm taking meetings, traveling for interviews and thinking about new opportunities. In the summer and fall, I'm also doing FOX NFL Sunday. It's all a matter of balancing. I will always make time for the things I am passionate about. My team really helps me manage my time well and focus on what's important so that we can meet deadlines and win together.

What is the best and what is the hardest part of running your own company?

MS: The best part is that I have exposure to so many different projects and opportunities. I never would have dreamed that when I was playing football, I would go from wearing someone else's suits to my own brand! I also love to witness people grow throughout their careers — sometimes from intern to executive. The hardest, believe it or not, is that even despite all our success, we still get a lot of "nos" from people. That's what keeps us motivated!

What do you do to ensure that your vision is carried out by the team members you entrust?

MS: Everyone on my team needs to be willing to work hard. We live by the motto, "Hustle like you're broke." At SMAC Entertainment, the management firm, production company and business incubator that I co-founded with Constance Schwartz-Morini, we focus on hiring great people, trusting them to do the work, putting them in a position to succeed and communicating with respect.

What's the business equivalent of sacking a quarterback?

MS: In business, it is probably when you have someone come up to you on the street saying, "I'm wearing your suit" or "I'm wearing your t-shirt." Seeing people wearing something you created will never get old.

