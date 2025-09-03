Psychic medium John Edward on the power of your gut instincts, his new platform EvolvePlusTV, and his new book, "Chasing Evil."

John Edward is arguably the world's most famous psychic medium. Actually, scratch that word "arguably." He is the world's most famous psychic medium. His show, Crossing Over With John Edward, was a groundbreaking series that brought conversations with people who have passed into our living rooms. He used the success of that show to build a psychic medium empire that now includes EvolvePlusTV, a platform devoted to mindfulness, astrology, and dealing with grief. And he has a new book out called Chasing Evil, which tells the intense and true story of how he helped an FBI agent solve a serial killer cold case. I read an advanced copy of it and it is wild.

Edward joined us on the latest episode of How Success Happens, where he discussed trusting intuition, overcoming professional skepticism, and the relentless pursuit of personal growth. And he did it all with his signature combination of insightfulness and humor. Hey, just because you talk to dead people doesn't mean you can't be funny, too.

You can watch our conversation above or listen to it below. And read on for three success takeaways from Edward (and from the voices on the other side who guide him.)

1. Betting on Yourself—Even When It's Scary

John shares how he transitioned from a secure hospital administration career to pursuing his psychic calling full-time. "I felt like I was on a cliff and I was jumping off into the abyss, not knowing what was next ... I'm either going to fall flat on my face or I'm going to fly," he explains, crediting his wife's support for giving him the courage to follow his passion.

Takeaway: Make calculated leaps—support from people who believe in you can transform fear into achievement.

2. Trust Your Intuition

For John, intuition is rooted in trusting oneself. He keeps a rock on his desk that is inscribed with the word "trust" as a daily reminder. "You can rely on yourself. You can rely on your process. You can rely on your knowledge," he says. He emphasizes that timing is crucial, and sometimes failure is just foresight out of sync with opportunity.

Takeaway: Cultivate self-trust and revisit past ideas; timing matters as much as vision.

3. Use Your Entire Toolkit When Facing Obstacles

John urges entrepreneurs to use a holistic toolkit—combining intuition, numerology, astrology, and seeking specialized guidance—as the means to confront business uncertainties: "Let's bring out all the tools ... here's the astrologer you should see, here's the numerologist. What are the tools we could use to get rid of obstacles and blockages?" He advises to never let fear become insurmountable.

Takeaway: Embrace a multi-dimensional approach to problem-solving; connect with experts and trust in your resilience.

