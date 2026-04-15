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Key Takeaways Bilateral stimulation is something you already do naturally. It involves the brain activating the left and right hemispheres in an alternating rhythm.

Under sustained pressure, the limbic system gets overactivated. It can’t tell the difference between physical threats and everyday challenges. This is why conventional “just relax” advice often fails.

Stress management and stress resolution are different things. Breathing through it or pushing it down works short-term, but you’re still carrying it. Bilateral stimulation moves activation through the system in the way the brain is built to handle it.

A few months ago, I was sitting with a founder who had just gotten off a call that went sideways. He was also in the middle of a cash flow crunch that had been sitting on his chest for weeks, the kind where every conversation carries more weight than it should. He wasn’t falling apart. He was doing what founders do: showing up, making decisions, holding it together. But there was something off. Like a man who had been clenching his jaw for so long he’d forgotten it wasn’t normal.

I asked him to do something strange. We have really good rapport, and he trusts me, so he gave me a “what are you going to ask me to do now?” look — but went with it. I had him cross his arms over his chest and begin tapping, left hand then right hand, alternating slowly. No breathing exercise, no journaling prompt, no lengthy debrief. Just a steady left-right rhythm while he sat with what he was feeling. Ninety seconds in, something changed. His shoulders dropped about two inches. His breathing slowed. He looked up and said he felt like himself again, almost surprised it had happened that fast.

I’ve watched this play out enough times that it still catches me. I’ve tracked my own heart rate dropping in real time on my smartwatch while using the same technique after a hard situation. The speed of it is the part people don’t expect.

Understanding bilateral stimulation

What makes bilateral stimulation worth understanding isn’t that it’s new. It’s that you’re already doing it, and you have been since you were a child.

When you pace during a difficult call, that’s bilateral stimulation. When you go for a run after a brutal day and come back able to think clearly again, that’s it. A parent swaying back and forth to calm a distressed baby, a person walking and talking through a problem they can’t solve sitting still, someone drumming their fingers on a desk while they think. Even reading, as your eyes track left to right across a line of text. All of it involves the brain activating left and right hemispheres in an alternating rhythm. Your body worked this out long before neuroscience had words for it.

Understanding why it works is where things get useful.

The limbic system is the part of your brain that decides whether you’re safe. Under sustained pressure, it becomes overactivated. That’s not a malfunction, it’s the system running exactly as designed. The problem is that it cannot tell the difference between a physical threat and a difficult conversation with an investor.

It responds to an unresolved cash flow problem with the same urgency it would bring to something genuinely dangerous, keeping you scanning, alert and unable to settle. This is why telling yourself to relax rarely works. Your prefrontal cortex can issue all the instructions it wants. The limbic system, in that state, has other priorities.

Bilateral stimulation suppresses that activation. Research published in the Journal of Neuroscience found that eye movement-based bilateral stimulation produced measurable deactivation of the amygdala, the brain structure at the center of the threat response, in healthy subjects.

A separate study in Frontiers in Integrative Neuroscience found that bilateral rhythmic stimulation produced rapid shifts toward parasympathetic dominance, with reductions in heart rate and increases in heart rate variability emerging quickly during sessions, sometimes before any change in how people reported feeling.

A 2024 study in PMC found that bilateral stimulation supports what researchers call top-down cortical regulation, the brain’s ability to manage emotional activation rather than be driven by it.

The mechanism isn’t complicated. The alternating left-right engagement gives the brain what it needs to process and integrate whatever is still active. The two hemispheres begin communicating more effectively. The threat signal quiets. Not because you forced it to, but because the system got to finish something it had already started.

Managing stress vs. resolving stress

This distinction is what most conventional stress advice gets wrong. There’s a real difference between managing a stress state and actually resolving it. Managing means breathing through it, pushing it down, distracting yourself until it fades. That works short-term. But you’re still carrying it. And carried stress accumulates.

Over the years, it starts to look like personality traits: the founder who replays every conversation, the leader who can’t switch off no matter how much they want to, the entrepreneur who stays just a little tense even when there’s nothing left to solve.

What I see most often working with high performers isn’t a shortage of resilience. It’s a years-long backlog of activation that never got processed. They pushed through because that’s what got them here, and the nervous system just held onto all of it.

The walk after the brutal call isn’t clearing your head in some vague sense. It is completing a neurological process. The run that makes you feel human again isn’t burning off energy. It is moving activation through the system in the way the brain is actually built to handle it.

Once you understand what’s happening, a few things change. You stop treating the need to move when you’re stressed as weakness. You realize that sitting still and trying to think your way through a flooded state is usually the slowest option available. And you can start being intentional about it. A walk between high-stakes conversations, the crossed-arms tapping technique the founder used, anything that gets both hemispheres working in rhythm. You don’t need a clinical setting. You need to know what you’re doing and why it works.

Your brain isn’t malfunctioning when it won’t settle after a hard stretch. It’s waiting to finish something. And it’s had the tools to do that since the first time someone picked you up and started to sway.

You just didn’t know that’s what was happening.