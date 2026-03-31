The 3-Step Talent Audit That Keeps Your Leadership Team Aligned and Performing

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Learn how to identify which leaders to buy into, hold steady or guide out to maximize performance and alignment.

Treat talent like capital, not emotion, to build a resilient team that can execute under pressure and scale effectively.

Talent is your most valuable asset. Manage it like capital.

According to McKinsey, research shows that “70% of complex, large-scale transformation programs fail.” People love to pin the blame on flawed strategy or shifting markets, but, in my experience, the failure is on the leaders’ inability to strategically allocate the talent on the board.

Founders scrutinize burn rates, customer acquisition costs, margin compression, runway scenarios and AI investments down to the decimal point. Yet the single greatest asset on the balance sheet, the leadership team, is often managed with far less rigor.

People are your ultimate force multiplier. Strategy must drive the organization, but people drive the strategy. When you let your portfolio of people go unmanaged, it imposes limits on your ability to lead and grow.

Every quarter, you can run a simple three-step audit across your leadership teams: Buy. Hold. Sell. It is a capital allocation discipline that will change the shape of your company.

Here is how it works.

Buy: Where should you increase your investment?

A buy decision must be divorced from whether or not you like someone. It is about conviction. You are making an explicit call that if you invest more time, visibility, stretch opportunities and resources in this person, their value to the organization will compound.

This might be a high-potential operator who thrives in ambiguity. It might be a technical leader who understands both the what and the why. It might be a steady executor who consistently delivers under sustained urgency.

When I was building global technology platforms on Wall Street, I learned that high-performing teams are built intentionally or not at all. You place people deliberately, like a coach setting a formation based on the game you intend to win. A buy decision requires you to ask whether this person aligns with your strategy rather than simply fitting into your current org chart. It requires you to assess whether they can adapt as conditions change and whether, if the market tightens tomorrow, you would double down on them without hesitation.

Talent is fluid. It appreciates with intentional development or depreciates with neglect. Development itself is an investment decision.

Harvard Business Review warns that many high-skill professionals can earn more working independently than for a company. Advances in technology make it easier and cheaper to go solo, and the number of solopreneurs is expected to grow rapidly. This “brain drain” puts added pressure on large organizations, forcing them to rethink how they attract, retain and invest in top talent.

Show people that you are investing in them, make them feel seen and make the opportunity too compelling to leave. If you are not deliberately increasing someone’s scope, exposure or responsibility, you are implicitly deciding not to. Indecision is still a decision.

Hold: Where do you protect stability?

Not every strong contributor needs to be on a steep growth curve each quarter. A hold is someone performing well in their current role, creating consistency and providing stability during volatility.

In high-growth companies, founders often overcorrect, chasing constant reinvention. But scaling requires ballast — people who can execute with discipline while others experiment. Large-scale transformation is a marathon, not a sprint. You need to stay focused on the mile you’re in while keeping the finish line in sight. Your holds are the steady runners: they don’t panic, they don’t surge unpredictably and they deliver consistently.

Each quarter, you should examine whether this person is still aligned with where the organization is heading, whether they are plateaued or simply perfectly positioned and whether they understand that their role strategically matters. If you fail to communicate that someone is valued, they may assume they are being overlooked. Transparency strengthens trust. Silence breeds skepticism.

Sell: Where is misalignment quietly compounding risk?

This is the step founders tend to avoid, and it is the most consequential.

A sell decision is about structural misalignment. You have coached, clarified expectations and provided resources, yet the individual resists the strategy, slows decision-making, undermines adaptive change or no longer wants to play the game the company is playing.

In investing, holding a declining asset out of emotional attachment or indecision compounds loss. In leadership, it compounds cultural erosion and execution drag. Avoiding hard calls magnifies risk. Stick your head in the sand, and you will get eaten. This is never easy, but it is usually in the best interest of the individual, the team and the organization.

In volatile environments, uncertainty rewards decisiveness. The cost of keeping the wrong person in a critical seat is never neutral. It affects morale, speed and credibility. Sometimes, the most responsible and compassionate decision for both the individual and the team is to acknowledge the misalignment and act on it. When done with transparency, empathy and ownership, trust increases.

Why this audit works

This framework forces three important shifts in leadership thinking.

First, talent must be managed as a portfolio. Caring about your people means being honest about fit, trajectory and contribution. When leaders confuse compassion with avoidance, top performers notice and execution suffers.

Second, development is an allocation of capital. Your time, attention and sponsorship are finite resources. If you spend disproportionate energy trying to rescue chronic underperformance while neglecting high-potential talent, you are creating liability. Top performers rarely leave because of compensation alone. They leave because of stalled growth and strategic ambiguity. Lower performers rarely leave on their own.

Third, clarity improves both performance and trust. When people understand where they stand, they can focus on execution instead of speculation. When expectations are explicit and strategy drives talent decisions, culture strengthens.

Leadership is revealed under pressure. How you show up during difficult conversations and people decisions defines your culture far more than any mission statement.

How to run the audit this quarter

Set aside uninterrupted time to review each leader on your team. Ask yourself: if you were building the organization from scratch today, would you hire them for the same role? If conditions tightened tomorrow, would you double down on your investment in them or quietly hope they improve? Be honest about whether you’ve clearly communicated where they stand and what’s expected.

Then categorize each person as Buy, Hold, or Sell. Avoid the gray area — forced clarity sharpens judgment and strengthens your credibility as a leader.

Uncertainty is here to stay. Strategies evolve, markets shift and technology accelerates. The one durable advantage you can control is talent alignment.

Alignment isn’t a one-time decision — it’s an ongoing discipline. Treat talent with the same rigor you apply to capital, and you increase speed, trust, and long-term performance. Did a Hold reveal untapped potential? Move them up. Did a Sell continue to underperform? Guide them to the exit. A year from now, you’ll still have Holds and Sells, but your Buys will be true acolytes, and your company will finally have a culture built on intention, not ambiguity.