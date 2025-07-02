The meaning of leadership has evolved as the business landscape has shifted in recent years. Here are the four traits shared by today's most successful CEOs.

The business landscape has shifted significantly in recent years, and as a result, the meaning of leadership has evolved. Amid volatility and uncertainty, today's leaders are increasingly focused on productivity and results.

What previously made a CEO successful may not be what allows their business to thrive in 2025 and beyond. The following are the four traits shared by today's most successful CEOs, rewriting the script of what great leadership looks like in the modern business world.

1. They are embracing artificial intelligence

There is a big panic across industries to understand AI. Many CEOs are trying to grasp whether AI is a productivity driver or a people replacer and if it will put their core business at risk. It's hard to inspire employees if they expect AI will eventually take their jobs.

Instead, top leaders are embracing AI as a tool and resource for improving the employee experience and organizational success. They are exploring how AI can help employees enhance their skill sets, make better decisions more quickly and unlock new levels of creativity by opening up new possibilities.

2. They are subject-matter experts

The current landscape requires CEOs to be subject-matter experts in their industry. Coworkers, board members, investors and even customers are looking to leaders for the expertise to navigate change and disruption. Today's most successful business leaders are specialists in their respective businesses. They are willing to put themselves in the trenches to make sure they know what's really going on. By staying close to customers, leaders can keep a finger on the pulse of what matters.

3. They are action-oriented

CEOs have always been in the business of making decisions, with their organization's success or failure resting on how effectively they do so. However, it has never been more important for leaders to act swiftly and decisively. Increasingly, the best leaders are those who take action rather than directing from a distance or waiting for change.

All risk comes with an openness to fail. But there is a significant distinction between taking calculated risks that align with their business purpose, vision and values and taking a gamble. When team members are clear on the vision, they can be empowered to execute quickly and proactively rather than waiting for step-by-step instructions.

The best CEOs know they can't always wait to have all the information to make a decision. Deciding when there is enough information to make a decision can be the hardest part. If leaders decide too early, based on just their instincts, they may fail to anticipate roadblocks. In today's data-rich environment, waiting for all the information may cause leaders to miss the opportunity altogether. The best path toward making these tough decisions at the right time is through hearing the perspectives of other trusted leaders. Conversations with a group of CEO peers always spark action. Diverse perspectives also help leaders battle confirmation bias and ensure they approach challenges with an open mind.

4. They create the culture

A company's culture is a direct reflection of its CEO. If an organization lacks accountability, that's what leadership has tolerated. The best cultures start with a culture of respect where all employees can openly share their ideas. This gives CEOs direct access to the front lines. Respecting each employee's contribution also means celebrating their successes, fostering loyalty and improving motivation. Creating a culture that welcomes and embraces new ideas from the team can almost feel like magic.

Great cultures rely on a foundation of transparency and open communication. Today's CEOs know it takes courage to give people the facts. An all-too-common CEO fallacy is the idea that CEOs must have everything fully figured out before involving others in their strategy or gaining outside insights. But communicating the challenges out loud actually harnesses the collective knowledge of the team and allows others to contribute to the solution. Employees are empowered and motivated when they are trusted. A culture of transparency creates the top-down accountability that great business leaders strive for.

In today's business landscape, the best business leaders are masters of selling. Not just selling their services or products in the traditional sense, but more importantly, they are selling their vision. They are creating something both customers and talent want to be a part of. Today's most successful leaders are not watching change from a distance — they are driving transformation.