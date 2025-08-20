A stuffed giraffe's Ritz-Carlton adventure shows that true client loyalty comes from culture-driven service, not one-off gestures.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A stuffed giraffe named Joshie broke the internet — and taught a masterclass in client service.

When a three-year-old boy left his beloved stuffed giraffe, Joshie, behind at a Ritz-Carlton in Florida, the hotel could've done what any service-oriented company might: return the toy.

Instead, they gave Joshie a vacation of his own.

The giraffe came back in a box, safe and sound — accompanied by a photo album. Joshie lounging by the pool. Joshie driving a golf cart on the beach. Joshie getting a massage. The gesture went viral — not because it was a marketing stunt, but because it was business as usual for a company where service isn't a tactic. It's the culture.

And it works.

Related: We Have an Empathy Crisis on Our Hands. Here's How to Combat the Rising Trend of Poor Customer Service.

Service isn't a slogan. It's a system.

In a world where pricing can be matched and products copied, service is often the last true differentiator. But it's also where most businesses fall short.

Here's what the data tells us:

Nearly one in three customers says they'd walk away from a brand they previously loved after just a single poor experience.

More than half of U.S. consumers believe that most companies still have work to do when it comes to delivering a satisfying customer experience.

More than $3.7 trillion is lost globally every year due to poor customer experiences.

That's a problem — especially for service-based businesses where loyalty is earned through trust, consistency and follow-through, not flashy perks.

Related: Still Chasing Quick Wins? Here's How That Mindset Is Stopping You From Scaling Your Business

Want better client service? Start behind the curtain.

Most service breakdowns don't start with the client. They start behind the scenes. Businesses with high internal responsiveness — how quickly and clearly colleagues communicate — outperform their peers in both client satisfaction and profitability.

Why? Because great internal service creates great external results.

Clear communication leads to confident delivery.

Fast handoffs mean fewer dropped balls.

When your team is aligned, your clients feel it.

Here are five steps to build a culture of service.

1. Build a shared service standard

If you don't define what "great service" looks like, every employee will make up their own version. That's a consistency killer. Write it down. Make it specific. Train on it. Then keep it alive. Your service standard should include:

How customer communications are handled

Follow-up timelines

Attitude and tone guidelines

Response expectations, both internally and externally

Most importantly, it shouldn't be a one-and-done onboarding checklist. Bring it into team meetings, use it in performance reviews, and tie recognition to it.

Key takeaway: Clarity breeds consistency. And consistency builds trust.

2. Start your day like the Ritz

Every Ritz-Carlton shift kicks off with a short, focused meeting on service. They call it "The Lineup." It's not a chore — it's their cultural glue.

You can do the same. Even a five-minute huddle once or twice a week can keep service values top-of-mind. Talk about:

A recent service win

A client challenge someone handled well

One simple improvement for the week

These aren't just check-ins. They're momentum builders.

Key takeaway: Small, regular rituals shape big, long-term behaviors.

Related: The 4-Step Secret to Exceptional Customer Service

3. Share your "Joshie moments"

You don't need a viral stuffed giraffe to build a service culture. But you do need stories.

Create a shared space — a file, a Slack channel, even a corkboard — where team members can log standout service moments. Call it your "Joshie File."

Highlight:

Internal wins (teammates helping each other)

External wins (client shout-outs or surprise solutions)

Process fixes that improved service delivery

Use these stories in onboarding. Feature them in meetings. Turn them into training moments. Celebrate them publicly. Because here's the truth: Culture isn't taught. It's caught. And stories are the best carriers.

Key takeaway: Recognition drives repetition.

4. Make internal service count

Want to truly embed service into your culture? Redefine how you measure performance. Too many organizations reward output but ignore how that output affects others.

Start asking:

Did this person communicate proactively?

Were they a roadblock — or a bridge?

Did they contribute to a team win or just focus on their lane?

When internal service is part of the scorecard, people stop operating in silos. They start thinking like owners.

Key takeaway: Reward the lift, not just the stats.

5. Empower your team to take ownership

Want world-class service? Empower your people to make decisions without waiting for sign-off from four layers of management. Define the boundaries. Give your team tools, training and trust. Make it clear: If something needs fixing, they can fix it. That autonomy leads to:

Faster response times

Happier clients

Employees who act like entrepreneurs

And that's exactly what you want—people who take ownership because they can, not just because they have to.

Key takeaway: When people feel trusted, they lean in.

Culture over campaigns

You don't have to send stuffed animals on vacation. But you do need to make people feel seen, understood and supported — consistently.

Clients don't want perfection. They want to know that when something goes sideways, your team has it handled. That they matter. That someone's paying attention.

And that kind of trust isn't built on policy. It's built on culture. If you're in the service business — and let's be honest, every business is now — this is your competitive edge.

Not once. Not sometimes. But every time.