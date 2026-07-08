What I Learned About SEO After Watching 100’s of Companies Get It Wrong

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At my marketing agency, we’ve worked with a few hundred property management companies over the last eight-plus years. And the single most common pattern I see when a new client comes to us is this: they have done some version of “SEO” already. They have a website. They have a blog with 12 posts on it. They have a Google Business Profile that someone claimed and half-filled out three years ago. And they have no idea why none of it is working.

The answer, almost every time, is the same. They built the roof before they poured the foundation. And usually the roof is a blog nobody reads.

What most property managers get wrong about getting found online

I was a property manager before I became a marketer. I grew a property management company from zero to 172 properties under management in about 15 months, almost entirely through organic search. I did not have a big budget. I had an obsession with local SEO (still do) and a clear picture of who I was trying to reach.

When I transitioned into running an SEO agency for property managers, I assumed most of the companies I would talk to had at least a rough understanding of how organic search worked. That was my first wrong assumption.

What I found instead was that nearly every property management owner believed SEO meant two things: an optimized website and a blog. Period. That was the whole mental model. And because the agencies serving this industry had been telling them the same thing for years, nobody had challenged it.

The blog part especially. I cannot count how many times someone has walked into a consultation and said they were “doing SEO” because they published four blog posts last quarter. They write generic or AI generated property management topics, they hit publish, and then they wait for leads that never show up. Content matters. But content is one piece of maybe ten important pieces, and the industry had convinced property managers it was basically the whole game.

That belief is an expensive SEO mistake. It costs time, money, and years of spinning wheels.

The foundation most companies skip entirely

Before you even get to content or backlinks, there is a layer of SEO infrastructure that the majority of property management companies have never touched. Your business name, address, and phone number need to be listed correctly and consistently across every directory the internet uses to verify that you are a real, operating business.

Google cross-references these sources. When your information is inconsistent across Yelp, Apple Maps, Bing, and forty other directories, it creates ambiguity that works against you in local search rankings. Most companies have never audited this. Some have listings with old addresses, wrong phone numbers, or duplicate entries from when the business moved or rebranded years ago.

Your Google Business Profile sits on top of that foundation, and it is arguably the highest-leverage asset a local service business has. Not just filled out, but actively managed. Photos updated. Services listed with specificity. Questions answered. And reviews are coming in consistently, not in one burst because someone sent a mass email and then never thought about it again.

Review velocity matters to the algorithm. A company collecting two or three reviews a month steadily is sending a stronger signal than one that collected twenty in a week two years ago and has gone quiet since. Most of the property management companies we audit have not added a review in months.

The piece nobody wants to do

The thing that actually moves the needle, the thing that separates companies ranking at the top of Google from the ones buried on page three, is authority. Specifically, whether other credible websites on the internet are mentioning you and linking back to your site.

In SEO, these are called backlinks or referring domains. The reason most agencies do not focus on this is straightforward: it is hard. It requires strategy, outreach, patience and relationships. Writing a blog post is easy. Building links from relevant, trusted sources is not. So a lot of agencies skip it and tell clients to write more blogs instead.

Across the clients we have audited over the years, I’d say 80-90 percent come to us with almost no meaningful external sources pointing to their website. Not because they have not been doing marketing. Because nobody told them this mattered, or the agencies they were working with quietly avoided the hard part.

This is not a property management-specific problem. Any local service business building a brand online is dealing with this same gap. You can publish content all day. If no other trusted voice on the internet is referencing you, the algorithm has no real signal that you are worth sending traffic to. Think of it like opening a restaurant and writing a great menu but having zero reviews and no press. The food might be excellent. Nobody shows up.

What equity looks like in organic search

The businesses that grow are the ones that treat organic search like equity, not advertising. When you run paid ads, you are renting visibility. You stop paying, and it stops working. When you build a real organic presence, it compounds. Blog posts from two years ago are still pulling traffic. Reviews from last year are still building trust. Backlinks you earned are still passing authority. None of that disappears when you stop writing a check.

The property management companies we have seen grow fastest, from 100 doors to 300+, are the ones that committed to that long game early. They were not looking for a shortcut. They understood they were building an asset, not running a campaign.

If you are a founder spending money on ads and wondering why you feel like you are running in place, ask yourself whether you are building equity or renting exposure. Then go look at how many credible external sources are actually pointing to your website.

That audit takes twenty minutes. What you find will probably tell you everything.