How We’re Navigating Geopolitical Disruption Without Losing Momentum

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Key Takeaways Resilience is not a defensive posture. True resilience is active. It is the ability to pivot your entire supply chain in a matter of hours rather than weeks.

Diverse leadership becomes a huge advantage during a crisis, as it reveals the “ground truth.” With a team that reflects the diversity of the regions in which you operate, you can access a mosaic of perspectives.

Disruption can become your greatest advantage because crisis creates a unique clarity: It strips away the non-essentials and shows you exactly where your supply chain is weak.

In the world of global energy trading, we often speak of volatility as a complex metric on a screen. But today, in the Gulf and across the Red Sea, volatility is a daily reality of navigating one of the most complex geopolitical landscapes in recent history. It is no longer a mere number. Tankers reroute thousands of miles to avoid contested waters, insurance premiums spike overnight, and a single incident near a chokepoint can ripple through energy markets within hours, affecting prices at pumps and power plants continents away.

For some, a crisis of this magnitude is a signal to retreat, to tighten the hatches and wait for what was once considered the “old normal” to return. Over the years, however, I’ve come to learn the “old normal” is often a ghost. In a world defined by disruption, the companies that thrive aren’t the ones that retreat during crises. Instead, they are the ones that have built their entire infrastructure to sail through it.

At BGN, we have designed our entire maritime logistics network to operate even if key shipping chokepoints, like the Strait of Hormuz, are blocked.

Navigating a crisis like the current one in the Gulf requires more than just a survival instinct. It requires a fundamental shift in how we define leadership, agility and creativity.

Resilience is not a defensive posture

The biggest mistake a leader can make during a crisis of this magnitude is viewing resilience as a form of standing still. True resilience is active. It is the ability to pivot your entire supply chain in a matter of hours rather than weeks.

When our usual maritime routes are challenged, my staff are taught not to see a roadblock but rather a puzzle of solvable optionality. Because we have invested heavily in our own diversified fleet of LPG carriers and midstream infrastructure, we aren’t at the mercy of the market’s panic. We have the physical tools to choose a different path.

Resilience, in this context, is the byproduct of preparation and inventory diversification. You don’t build a crisis strategy during a crisis; you build it years in advance through diversified assets and a culture of readiness.

The power of “ground truth” and diverse leadership

Leaders often overlook the ability to listen to the “ground truth.” In the Gulf, headlines often tell one story, but the reality on the water is far more nuanced. This is where diverse leadership becomes a massive competitive advantage.

At BGN, our strength lies in our global footprint combined with deep local talent and knowledge. When you have a team that reflects the diversity of the regions in which you operate, you gain access to a mosaic of perspectives. In a crisis, these perspectives act as an early-warning system. Instead of waiting for an official report which may take weeks to publish, build a diverse and empowered team to identify the next logistics hub or the next viable trade route — extrapolate if you don’t work in energy or shipping.

Turning disruption into your greatest advantage

It sounds counterintuitive to call a crisis an “advantage,” but for an entrepreneurial organization, disruption is a filter. It separates the rigid from the agile.

The current challenges in the Gulf have forced the energy sector to accelerate its evolution. My firm has used this period to double down on our commitment to energy security while simultaneously eyeing the future.

Crisis creates a unique clarity: It strips away the non-essentials and shows you exactly where your supply chain is weak. By solving these complex logistical puzzles now, we are building a more robust and more efficient bridge between producers and consumers that will outlast the current conflict.

Leading with composed courage

Finally, navigating a crisis requires a specific type of leadership. Composed courage.

In a high-stakes environment like energy trading, panic is contagious. If the leadership wavers, the organization stalls.

Leading through the Gulf crisis means maintaining a steady hand at the helm even when the map is being redrawn in real-time. It means being transparent with your partners, supportive of your teams on the front lines and unwavering in your long-term vision.

For BGN, we move the resources that power economies and heat homes. That responsibility doesn’t pause because of geopolitical friction. If anything, it becomes more vital.

The bottom line

The crisis in the Gulf is a reminder that the world is interconnected in ways that are both fragile and incredibly resilient. The secret to navigating these waters is building an organization that is fueled by uncertainty.

When the storm eventually clears, the companies left standing won’t be the ones that stayed in the harbor. They will be the ones that had the vision, the agility and the heart to keep moving forward.