Traveling the world with my daughter has taught me that great leadership — like great parenting — demands adaptability, cultural intelligence and empathy.

As a solo parent and CEO, balancing family and work responsibilities often feels like navigating uncharted waters. But over the past few years, traveling the world with my daughter has taught me invaluable lessons that have shaped both my personal life and professional leadership. Parenting on the go in unfamiliar settings demands adaptability, cultural intelligence and strategic thinking — qualities that directly translate to leading in today's unpredictable global business environment.

Recent research highlights the importance of these leadership traits. According to Gallup's 2024 "State of the Global Workplace," organizations with highly engaged teams see 22% higher productivity and significantly improved profitability. However, with global employee engagement rates stagnating at just 23%, per Gallup, businesses worldwide are leaving opportunities for growth untapped. For me, the parallels between parenting in diverse cultures and managing a business in an ever-changing global market have become undeniable.

Here's what traveling with my daughter has taught me about leading with resilience, empathy and ingenuity — lessons every entrepreneur can apply to their journey.

1. Think like a local, act like a leader

When traveling, my first priority is understanding the local culture. This means seeking out parks, cafés and markets where my daughter and I can interact with residents. For example, during a trip to Paris, she quickly made friends with local children. She amusingly chatted with a construction crew near the Eiffel Tower while they assembled stages and performance arenas for the Paris Olympics. Watching her adapt and engage was a powerful reminder of the importance of cultural intelligence in business. Understanding a market's unique values, habits and needs is essential for building lasting relationships.

Amazon's success in international markets stems from this same principle. The company customizes its services for local audiences, from unique website designs to country-specific delivery options. Entrepreneurs can take a page from Amazon's playbook by actively immersing themselves in their target audience's culture to deliver more personalized solutions.

2. Manage risks with precision

Before any trip, I always consult the U.S. Department of State's travel advisories. This practice, rooted in protecting my daughter's safety, mirrors how I approach risk management in business. Anticipating challenges, from currency fluctuations to regulatory hurdles, and preparing accordingly ensures smoother operations and fewer setbacks.

A well-known example of this is Starbucks's strategic global expansion. The company meticulously researches local markets before entering, adapting its menu to suit regional tastes — such as offering matcha lattes in Japan or spiced coffee in the Middle East — while also ensuring compliance with local regulations. This careful approach has allowed Starbucks to scale successfully while mitigating risks.

3. Find value in simplicity

Traveling with children naturally encourages resourcefulness. Instead of splurging on lavish experiences, my daughter and I explore affordable activities, such as hiking trails and farmers' markets, that offer a richer connection to local cultures. This mindset has taught me that success isn't about having unlimited resources but maximizing the value of what's available.

Take citizenM Hotels, for example. By streamlining operations — offering smaller but highly functional rooms, self-check-in kiosks and stylish communal spaces — citizenM delivers luxury-level comfort at an affordable price. This efficiency allows the company to provide premium locations and amenities without unnecessary frills, earning it a loyal customer base. Entrepreneurs can take inspiration from this model by prioritizing smart, customer-focused solutions over complexity.

4. Lead with empathy, not authority

One of the most unexpected lessons from traveling with my daughter has been the power of empathy. When she struggles with jet lag or nervousness in a new environment, I've learned to be patient, listen and offer support instead of taking a strict or authoritative approach. This same principle applies to leadership: Empathetic leaders inspire trust, loyalty and collaboration within their teams.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella exemplifies this. Under his leadership, the company shifted its culture toward inclusivity and empathy, spearheading innovation and significantly increasing its market value. By prioritizing emotional intelligence in their leadership style, entrepreneurs can create environments that encourage collaboration, innovation and sustainable growth.

Why these lessons matter now

In today's globalized business environment, cultural intelligence, risk management and empathy are indispensable leadership traits. Despite this recognition, many leaders have not fully developed these essential skills.

Traveling with my daughter has not only strengthened our bond but also equipped me with tools to lead more effectively. From adapting to new environments to embracing diverse perspectives, these experiences offer lessons that extend far beyond the boardroom.