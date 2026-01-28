Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Leaders across industries are producing more thought leadership than ever. Nearly 90% of decision-makers and C-suite executives say they are more receptive to outreach from companies that consistently produce high-quality thought leadership, yet engagement continues to decline.

LinkedIn posts flatten. Long-form content gathers dust. Events feel predictable. The effort is there, but the impact is not.

This reflects how people engage with ideas. We now operate in a zero-click world, where audiences rarely leave the platforms they are already on. They skim. They scroll. They trust less. Ideas are assessed quickly, often without a second chance, and judged in the moment they appear.

As a result, thought leadership is entering a new phase. One that relies less on volume and more on experience. Ideas now need to do more than exist — they need to be felt and remembered.

This new phase is experiential thought leadership.

The practice of experiential thought leadership

Rather than relying on a single report or article, experiential thought leadership brings insight to life through moments that engage attention and hold it. This can include interactive webinars, in-person sessions, immersive events, podcasts or installations designed to pull audiences out of their usual distractions. The thinking remains serious, but the delivery is designed to engage, not just inform.

Experiential thought leadership challenges the status quo by asking a simple question: If every brand activates its ideas in the same way, why would an audience choose yours?

The old system is breaking down

Thought leadership remains powerful, but the way it is activated no longer delivers the same impact.

For years, long reports and gated content worked when audiences had time to focus. Today, even interested readers start a report and get pulled away by emails, meetings or notifications before they reach the end.

At the same time, most brands activate thought leadership in the same way. A report is published, shared on social media and supported by an email campaign. When everything follows the same pattern, strong ideas blend and become easy to ignore.

If a report can be summarized in ChatGPT in seconds, why would someone spend time reading it? Whether we like it or not, that behavior signals that the experience is no longer holding attention.

Contrast that with moments like the Cannes Lions B2B Festival, where thought leadership is experienced rather than consumed. Live discussions, immersive sessions and dedicated spaces remove everyday distractions and keep audiences focused on the ideas in front of them, making those ideas far more likely to stick.

The cost of blending in

B2B has a lot to learn from B2C.

Consumer brands understand that attention is earned through experience. They take people out of their usual environments, remove distractions and create moments that leave an impression. B2B audiences are no different. They are just as time-starved and just as influenced by how an experience makes them feel.

The assumption is that experiential means big budgets and complex builds.

It doesn’t.

It means designing moments where people are engaged, not distracted, whether that happens on a large stage or in a smaller, more controlled setting.

Events like Thought Leadership for Tomorrow show how this can work in practice. Built around a clear community and shared challenges, this intimate event takes people out of their day-to-day routines and into an environment designed for conversation and connection.

But not every experiential moment needs to be an event. For example, Korn Ferry’s Briefings podcast brings thought leadership closer to home by focusing on realistic leadership scenarios instead of expert monologues. Listeners hear situations they recognize, which makes the insight feel immediately relevant rather than something to file away and forget.

None of this works without a deep understanding of the audience. Organizations cannot create meaningful experiences without understanding who they are for. Experiential thought leadership depends on cross-department collaboration, with marketing, sales, leadership and customer-facing teams aligned around real pain points and priorities. When that alignment exists, experiences feel relevant rather than performative.

Making thought leadership memorable

Design thought leadership as an experience, not an asset:

Start by identifying where your insight currently lives only as a document or article. Then ask how that thinking could be experienced instead. This might mean turning a report into a live discussion, a workshop-style webinar or a small in-person session where the idea is explored rather than read. The aim is to create focus and memory, not just push something out into the world.

Think big, but design within your means:

Experiential thought leadership does not require a large budget. Begin with one well-defined moment where attention is protected and distraction is reduced. A tightly curated virtual roundtable, a half-day in-person session or a focused hybrid experience can be more effective than a large-scale event if it is designed intentionally and run well.

Stop relying on personal opinion to decide what works:

Replace internal debate with observation. Test ideas in small ways, pay attention to how audiences respond, and use that feedback to guide what you scale. If a short session sparks more discussion than a long presentation, that is a signal worth following. Let audience behavior, not senior preference, shape future decisions.

Take calculated risks, not comfortable ones:

Identify one element of your thought leadership that feels overly familiar and change it. This could be the format, the setting or the way people participate. Pilot new approaches on a small scale, review what held attention and what did not, and adjust quickly. The goal is to learn fast without putting the entire program at risk.

Build experiences around real audience understanding:

Do not rely on marketing insight alone. Bring sales, leadership and customer-facing teams into the planning process to surface real buyer questions, objections and moments of hesitation. Those teams hear what audiences care about every day. When that perspective shapes the experience, thought leadership feels relevant rather than staged, and trust builds more naturally.

