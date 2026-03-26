Your Company Could Be Hooked On This Negative Motivation Pattern — Here’s How to Fix It

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Key Takeaways Dopamine-driven workplaces reward urgency and constant achievement, but they erode focus, creativity and long-term performance.

Companies that prioritize serotonin — through deep work, connection and meaningful progress — build more innovative, resilient and satisfied teams.

Not long before the pandemic hit, my brother Craig and I finished writing a book we’d been working on for over two years. The manuscript was complete, the publisher was happy, the launch was scheduled. We celebrated with our editorial team over pizza around the boardroom table.

Midway through the meal, someone asked, “So what are we working on next?”

Within minutes, we had moved from celebrating what we had built to planning the next project. The pizza was still warm. The accomplishment we had obsessed over for two years? We savored it for maybe an hour.

That was my old way of thinking. I have since found a better path, one I wrote about in a previous article about recovering from burnout and discovering what actually fuels sustainable performance. But back then, I was still trapped in the dopamine cycle.

During my recovery process, I met a Stanford neuroscientist who showed me brain scans of gambling addicts and high-performing professionals. The similarity was unsettling. Both showed identical dopamine patterns. The same neural pathways firing. The same cycle of anticipation, spike and crash.

“You, and your best people,” he said, “are running on the same brain chemistry as slot machines.”

He was right. And many of us had built companies that functioned like casinos.

The dopamine trap

Silicon Valley trained an entire generation of leaders to chase dopamine hits: instant notifications, achievement badges, urgent deadlines, constant validation. Dopamine is the neurochemical of wanting, not having. It drives the hunt, not the satisfaction. And businesses built on dopamine are burning out their best people while watching creativity collapse.

Here’s what dopamine culture looks like in practice: Teams channels pinging every 30 seconds. Quarterly targets that reset the moment they are hit. Public leaderboards ranking employees against each other. “Crushing it” is celebrated while steady excellence is ignored. Urgency is treated as a virtue.

The neuroscience is clear. Dopamine spikes when we anticipate reward, then crashes immediately after achievement. It is the chemical behind addiction, gambling and doomscrolling. And we have gamified our workplaces around it.

The business cost is significant. Research from the University of California at Irvine shows it takes 25 minutes to fully recover focus after an interruption. Teams in constant dopamine mode never reach the deep cognitive states required for breakthrough thinking. They are always hunting the next hit, never creating anything truly original.

I have watched talented teams produce mediocre work because they were operating in perpetual reaction mode. Quick wins. Surface-level solutions. Whatever gets the dopamine flowing fastest.

That is exactly what my team and I were doing at that pizza celebration. We could not even pause to appreciate what we had built. We were already chasing the next accomplishment, the next dopamine spike. The pattern was invisible until that neuroscientist made it impossible to ignore.

The serotonin alternative

Serotonin is different. It is the neurochemical of belonging, lasting satisfaction of fulfillment. Where dopamine says “more,” serotonin says “enough.” Where dopamine rewards individual achievement, serotonin responds to connection and contribution. Where dopamine spikes and crashes, serotonin builds steadily over time.

Companies running on serotonin do not move more slowly. They move smarter. They produce better work because their teams can actually think. They retain top talent because people feel genuinely satisfied, not just temporarily high. They innovate because they have protected the cognitive space required for creative breakthrough.

Patagonia, for example, famously prioritizes long-term environmental impact over quarterly earnings. Their retention rate is 4% annually in an industry where 13% is average. Atlassian gives employees “ShipIt Days,” 24-hour blocks for deep work on passion projects with zero pressure for immediate results. These sessions have produced some of their most successful features.

A serotonin-focused business culture is not about moving more slowly or lowering standards. It is about building sustainable excellence instead of addictive urgency.

Five ways to build a serotonin culture

1. Audit your reward systems

Look at what your company actually celebrates. Are you only recognizing big wins? If so, start a shift to also reward consistent effort, thoughtful collaboration and patient problem-solving. These shifts will help incentivise steady contributions and sustainable performance.

2. Create real focus zones

Ban notifications for four-hour blocks daily. Research shows deep work requires at least 90 uninterrupted minutes. Most knowledge workers never get it. One company I advised implemented “Maker Mornings” where Slack and email were off-limits until noon. Productivity jumped 34% in the first quarter.

3. Pause mid-project for better insights and outcomes

While post-mortem reviews will always have a place, there is a value to stopping in the middle of a project to see what’s working and what’s not. Shopify uses “project retros” and what they call “fresh eyes sessions” where teams reflect mid-project to gain valuable feedback during the work process. Unlike dopamine-driven achievement milestones, this reflection process stimulates serotonin production by strengthening team connections and deepening collective understanding throughout the journey

4. Build mastery paths

Stop optimizing for output and start investing in expertise. Create three-year skill development roadmaps for every employee. Studies show people stay where they are becoming masters of their craft, not where they are accumulating achievements. Curiosity and mastery trigger serotonin. Achievement chasing triggers dopamine.

5. Practice gratitude

End every team meeting with each person sharing one thing they appreciate about a colleague’s work that week. Sounds soft? It is neuroscience. Research from the American Brain Foundation confirms that gratitude stimulates the hypothalamus to boost serotonin production, while other studies show that workplace gratitude strengthens social bonds and increases team collaboration.

The business case

The numbers do not lie. According to studies reviewed by the National Institutes of Health, collaborative teams were up to 73% more productive than their counterparts working in highly competitive environments. Gallup research shows that employees who feel their work is meaningful are up to four times more likely to stay with their company. And companies with high employee satisfaction outperform competitors by 20% annually.

But the real advantage is harder to quantify: the breakthrough innovations that only emerge when people have the cognitive space to think deeply, the psychological safety to experiment freely, and the sustained focus to push through difficult problems.

That is how you build something that lasts.