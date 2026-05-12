Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Mentoring sharpens leadership by forcing founders to explain and refine the “why” behind their decisions, leading to clearer thinking and better judgment.

Investing in young people helped me stay adaptable and people-focused

Entrepreneurs are always looking for leverage. We look for the strategy that unlocks growth, the hire that changes a company’s trajectory, or the system that makes the business run better. Most of us assume the next breakthrough will come from somewhere inside the company.

For a long time, I believed that too. Then one of the most meaningful shifts in my leadership came from outside the business entirely. It came from mentoring young people. I started doing it to give back, not because I thought it would make me a better founder. But it did. It sharpened the way I think, stretched the way I lead and changed how I think about growth itself.

Mentoring forced me to explain ideas I had been carrying on instinct for years. It made me step back from the urgency of the quarter and think harder about how I develop people, not just how I manage output. That is why I think more founders should take mentoring seriously, not as a side commitment, but as a discipline that can make the business stronger.

You learn your business best when you teach it

Founders make hundreds of decisions that eventually become “routine.” That is one of the benefits of years of experience. You see patterns faster and move with more confidence.

But there is a downside to that speed. Over time, instinct can start to replace clarity.

When you mentor someone who is earlier in their journey, you cannot rely on instinct alone. They want to know why a decision made sense, what tradeoffs were and how you knew when to move. You have to slow down and put words to your thinking.

That process is revealing.

It pulls back the curtain on the habits we’ve let run unchecked and spotlights the principles that actually hold weight. It’s a reality check on the gap between our intentions and our actions. When you have to make your experience useful for someone else, you finally find out if you really understand the “why” behind what you do.

Mentoring allows you to “personalize” the years of knowledge you’ve gained from experience. In my experience, that leads to better judgment back inside the company.

Young people expand your line of sight

Running a business has a way of trapping leaders in the near term. When every day is driven by “urgent” demands, it narrows how far ahead you are able to see.

Young people bring a different perspective. They are usually less attached to the assumptions an industry has learned to accept. They ask why a process works the way it does, whether it still deserves to and what a better version might look like. Founders need those questions, especially as the business grows. Without them, it becomes easy to confuse motion with vision.

Mentoring helped me resist that. It reminded me that leadership is not only about executing what exists. It is also about staying open to what could exist next.

You cannot build a company without building people

A business can only grow so far on the founder’s drive alone. Growth depends on whether the people around you are becoming stronger, more capable and more confident in their own judgment. That is where mentoring becomes surprisingly practical for business leaders. It teaches you to listen without taking over, to ask questions that help someone think more clearly, and to guide without making every decision for them.

There is a massive difference between managing a person and investing in them. The same habits that make a great mentor make a world-class leader: building trust and gradually widening the circle of responsibility. When your team feels like you’re betting on their growth, ownership becomes a reflex.

Finding a more human measure of impact

Entrepreneurs are trained to look for measurable returns. I was like that too! I’d say that instinct is useful because businesses need discipline, and discipline requires metrics.

But not every meaningful return appears in a dashboard.

There’s a specific kind of magic in watching a young person’s world get bigger, and knowing you’re a part of it. It’s a quiet reminder that real growth can be measured by the moment someone finally steps past the limits they once placed on themselves. That kind of experience changed me as a leader, and I hope it works the same way for you.

Mentoring keeps you from becoming stale as well. It keeps you close to curiosity, learning and ambition in its early stages. It challenges you to stay sharp and honest about your own growth.

For founders, stagnation usually looks like repeating what used to work and calling it “wisdom.” Time flies, and everything changes. What worked ten years ago may not work today. Invest in mentorship. It keeps you in contact with fresh perspectives and a more human measure of impact.