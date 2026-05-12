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Key Takeaways Instead of spreading your budget thin every month, focus your marketing budget primarily on the times when your customers are ready to buy.

Pinpoint your busiest, most profitable months by reviewing your sales and tracking when people are searching for your services the most.

Your online presence is like a big, sparkling window to your store. Before anyone decides to buy, they’re searching for you online — so make sure it looks good.

Let’s have a real, best-friend chat about growing your business. We both know how hard you work every single day. You show up, give it your all and sometimes wonder why the results do not match your massive effort.

You do not have to work around the clock or pile more tasks onto your to-do list to grow your income. The biggest game-changer is simply doing the right things at the exact right time. Let me walk you through seven simple, fun steps to master seasonal advertising and see amazing results.

1. Stop advertising the same way all year

I used to think it was smart to keep my marketing running at the exact same level all year long. I wanted my business to always be on everyone’s mind. Experience taught me a different lesson. Continuous advertising does not always mean effective advertising.

I think of my business like the ocean. It is full of big, powerful waves of demand that come and go. Instead of spreading my budget thin every single month, I save my dollars for when customers are truly ready to say yes. When those high-demand times roll in, I go all in and catch that amazing momentum.

2. Find your money months

Every single year, I sit down with my favorite planner and look over my past sales. I pinpoint exactly when my busiest, most profitable months happen. I pay close attention to when phone calls and emails start rushing in.

I track when people search for what I offer the most. These are my “money months.”

I ask myself simple questions. When did the money really roll in? Which months brought the most client calls? By finding these patterns, I know exactly where to put my extra focus and energy. I build my budget around these peak times, and the results are always incredible.

3. Think like your customer

My biggest lightbulb moment happened when I stopped thinking like an owner and started acting like my customer. I realized I could not just focus on selling all day long. I had to step into their shoes and figure out what they actually wanted.

My clients have busy lives, wild schedules and specific reasons for needing my help. When I see my customers’ needs peaking, I make sure my business shows up everywhere they look. I time my visibility to match their highest interest. This way, I am always easy to find and ready to help.

4. The Rebel Wax strategy

Seeing a strategy play out in real life makes it so much easier to understand. I love finding great examples to showcase. Bree Mesquit, the founder of Rebel Wax, is doing it right.

She created a fantastic wax line that she sells directly to estheticians. She has an outstanding year round business, but spring, summer and holiday seasons are when the majority of the magic happens. People buy swimsuits, hit the beach and they want to look great, so demand shoots straight up.

Mesquit averages over seven million social media views a month. After seeing me talk on social media and through an article I wrote about how important it is to show up in online search, Mesquit actually reached out to thank me for sharing those tips. Now, things are coming full circle for her business because she understands that her customers and students are searching for her and her business on Google before they decide to buy. Everything has finally clicked into place for her brand to take her business to the next level.

5. Ensure your Google presence is up to speed

Let me share a fun little habit of mine. Whenever I see a catchy ad for a new company, the first thing I do is grab my phone. I search for them online immediately. Your customers do the exact same thing!

Before they ever decide to buy, they search to see what shows up about you. Even if my ads do a fantastic job of getting people excited, bad reviews can ruin everything. If my business info is outdated, I miss out on sales at the very last second.

Making sure your online presence is polished is the magic key. It turns curious visitors into happy, paying customers.

6. Optimize your digital footprint

Think of your digital footprint as a big, sparkling window to your store. Before anyone walks in or clicks the buy button, they peek through that window. They want to see what is waiting on the other side.

When people search for me, I make sure they see clear, fresh information. Strong, positive reviews prove that I am active and ready to help.

If that digital window is foggy or outdated, your ads have to work way harder. Treat your online footprint like a welcoming, trustworthy storefront. Make it work for you, not against you!

7. Prep before the rush hits

Waiting until my business was slammed to update my profiles used to be a huge mistake. I always ended up scrambling at the worst possible time. Now, I make it a strict rule to get ahead of the game.

I give my business a full checkup year-round. I update my Google profile and add beautiful new photos. I also send a quick note to happy clients asking for fresh reviews.

Then, right before the busy wave hits, I crank up my ads. Because I prepared ahead of time, I am fully ready to ride the wave of demand without any stress.

Keep showing up smarter

Showing up at the perfect moments is the real secret to success. Make sure your business looks trustworthy and bright when people finally find it.

When you get the timing right, everything shifts in a wonderful way. You will stop spinning your wheels and start seeing fantastic rewards. Focus on showing up at the right time, and let your business shine. Now, let’s get out there and ride that next big wave together!