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Key Takeaways Here’s the thing about the technologies that actually changed how people live: Most consumers have no idea how any of them work, and that was never the point.

The consumer only cares about how their life is being made easier. That’s it. That’s the whole equation 99% of the time.

Investors evaluate a company from the inside out, but customers evaluate from the outside in. All they want to know is what changes for them by using the product or service you’re offering them.

Sit in enough startup meetings across enough different industries, and a pattern starts to become hard to ignore. The language changes, the sector changes, the founders change, but the underlying mistake repeats almost exactly. A team builds something genuinely useful, learns pretty quickly that certain language moves investors right now, and starts letting that framing run the whole show. Website, pitch deck, sales calls, product descriptions, all of it starts sounding like it was written for a Silicon Valley audience. Meanwhile, the actual customer is sitting there wondering what any of it means for them personally.

Right now, a whole new generation of startups is doing this with AI, and watching it unfold feels pretty familiar.

Investors reward trend alignment — that’s a feature, not a bug

The reason this cycle keeps repeating isn’t stupidity or laziness. Fundraising creates very specific pressure, and founders respond to it rationally. Early-stage survival often depends on pattern matching, being inside the wave that capital is currently chasing rather than fighting upstream against it. Speaking the language investors are rewarding is a real skill, not a cynical one.

This isn’t a criticism. Sometimes it genuinely works. Framing your company around the right technical trend at the right moment can absolutely open doors that would otherwise stay closed. Founders who figured out how to position themselves inside the crypto wave raised money that kept their companies alive long enough to build something real. Some of the teams now leading in AI did the same thing. Trend alignment as a fundraising strategy has a real track record.

The problem isn’t using that language to raise money. The problem is forgetting to switch registers when you turn around and talk to customers.

Nobody knows what HTML is — nobody cares

Here’s the thing about the technologies that actually changed how people live: Most consumers have no idea how any of them work, and that was never the point.

Email runs on protocols and infrastructure that the average person has never thought about for a single second. They just know they can send a message and someone receives it almost instantly. Uber didn’t win because riders understood dispatch algorithms or dynamic pricing architecture. It won because a car showed up. Streaming didn’t replace physical media because consumers understood content delivery networks. It replaced it because pressing play got easier.

The consumer only cares about how their life is being made easier. That’s it. That’s the whole equation 99% of the time.

The most durable technology companies understood this intuitively. They built sophisticated infrastructure and then put the simplest possible explanation on top of it. The complexity lives underneath. What faces the customer is a clear, immediate answer to the question they’re actually asking, which is never “how does this work?” and almost always “what does this do for me?”

Crypto already ran this experiment

The blockchain and Web3 era is the most instructive recent example of what happens when an industry optimizes its messaging for technical audiences and then acts surprised when mainstream consumers don’t follow.

The teams that got closest to real consumer adoption were usually the ones willing to abstract the complexity away entirely. Working directly with one project in that space, we tested something simple: stopping the use of the word NFT and replacing it with “digital collectible.” Same product, same underlying technology, completely different consumer response. People who had tuned out entirely started paying attention.

The shift had nothing to do with the product itself. The language had just stopped requiring consumers to adopt a frame they never asked for. NFT carried specific meaning inside crypto circles, outside them, most people heard jargon stapled to something they didn’t understand and weren’t sure they wanted to. Teams that kept insisting on the technical terminology, convinced the market just needed more education, mostly found out the hard way that consumer patience for that isn’t unlimited. The ones still standing largely made a choice at some point to let the technology sit quietly underneath and lead with what the experience actually felt like.

AI is making the same mistake right now

Walk through any startup pitch event today, open any product hunt launch, browse any Series A announcement, “AI-powered” appears so frequently it has stopped meaning anything. Which is exactly the problem.

When every company claims the same differentiator, it differentiates nothing. The phrase has gone from signal to noise in a remarkably short period. Founders who built genuinely impressive technical capabilities are finding that leading with those capabilities in customer conversations produces confusion, skepticism or indifference rather than excitement. Customers aren’t evaluating whether something uses AI. They want to know if it saves them time, removes something annoying from their day or gives them a clearer picture of something that used to feel opaque. The technical sophistication powering those outcomes is real and worth building; it just belongs in the background, not the headline.

The moment you make the infrastructure the story, you’ve asked your customer to care about something they have no particular reason to care about. Most of them will simply move on.

Proptech is walking into the same wall

Real estate technology is in a particularly interesting position right now because it’s watching the AI hype cycle play out in an industry with its own long history of overclaiming. The sector has spent years trying to convince consumers that technology would reinvent how they buy, sell and think about property. Some of it has delivered. A lot of it oversold.

Now a significant portion of the proptech space is layering AI language on top of products and calling it transformation. The funding conversations might reward that framing in the short term. The consumer side is a different story. Homeowners, buyers, renters, they aren’t evaluating platforms based on what models power them. They’re asking whether the platform makes a confusing process clearer, whether they can trust the information in front of them, whether the experience feels easier than what they had before.

The companies that will matter in five years are the ones building genuine capability and describing it in terms of what it actually does for the person on the other end. Not the stack underneath it.

The better play

None of this means founders should obscure what they’ve built or pretend the technology doesn’t exist. It means understanding that different audiences have genuinely different frames, and collapsing them into one creates problems on both ends.

Investors are evaluating a business from the inside out. They want the technical story, what’s built, why it’s hard to replicate, what makes it defensible. That conversation has real value and deserves real depth.

Customers are evaluating from the outside in. They want to know what changes for them tomorrow if they use this thing. Simpler, faster, cheaper, less confusing, pick the one that’s actually true and lead with it clearly. The machinery behind it doesn’t need a starring role in that conversation.

Founders who hold both of those frames at once, who can walk into a boardroom and explain exactly why the technology is sophisticated, then walk into a sales call and explain exactly why someone’s life gets easier, tend to build companies that raise money and actually grow. The ones who never draw that line spend a lot of time confused about why the pitch worked, but the product isn’t converting.

Your customers don’t care what your stack is. They never did. The sooner that shapes how you talk to them, the better everything else tends to go.