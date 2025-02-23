There's Something Top CEOs are Doing That You Might be Missing Mark Cuban is on Headway. Find out why.

What sets CEOs apart from the rest of us? Is it experience, education, or a knack for thinking outside the box? Whatever the answer, it often felt out of reach until now. This learning app brings the strategies and insights of top leaders and authors right to your fingertips in 15 minutes or less. Curious how it works?

Try it yourself with a Headway Premium lifetime subscription on sale for $47.99 while codes last.

Get a little smarter every day.

Too busy to read? No problem. Headway's goal is to make reading more accessible by breaking down nonfiction books into 15-minute summaries you can read or listen to on your lunch break, during your commute, or anywhere in between.

You'll find hundreds of book summaries on almost any topic—business, self-care, leadership, negotiation, sports, environment, and even some fiction. Lifetime access at this price won't last long, so head to checkout now.

If you aren't sure what to read first, check out a curated collection like "Think Like a CEO." Read one each day to start thinking like Warren Buffet:

  • The 80/20 CEO: Take command of your business in 100 days
  • Negotiation Hacks: expert tactics to get what you want
  • The Diary of a CEO: The 33 laws of business and life
  • Leaders Eat Last: Why some teams pull together and others don't

With lifetime access, you can look forward to new book summaries added on a regular basis. That's probably why Headway was named the App Store's "App of the Day' and has over 100 positive reviews.

Buy your Headway lifetime subscription for $47.99 (reg. $299.95) while you can. Sale ends March 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

