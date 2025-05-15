5 Language Apps That Can Change How You Do Business Learn more about Babbel, Rosetta Stone, Qlango, and more.

Being able to speak multiple languages, or even a few key conversational phrases, can be a major asset in today's business world. Imagine being able to negotiate with international clients in their native language instead of resorting to Google Translate—that's what developing real international relationships and trust should look like.

If you're interested in expanding your skillset, we've selected some of the best language apps for entrepreneurs and business owners. This way, you don't need to block off hours of your schedule for formal classes or hire a tutor. Keep reading to decide which app's methods may suit your needs most effectively.

Babbel

Designed to get you speaking ASAP, Babbel helps you build practical conversation skills in 10- to 15-minute lessons. The app also has a new AI conversation partner so you can practice skills in real time.

  • Key feature: AI integrations
  • Number of available languages: 14
  • Price: $169.99 for a lifetime subscription (reg. $599)

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

See Deal

Qlango

Looking for a fun, quiz-style way to practice? This app's gamified lessons and smart repetition keep learning light but effective across common and lesser-known languages. It's an excellent choice for casual learners. (It may also be a great replacement for Duolingo.)

  • Key feature: Gamification
  • Number of available languages: 56
  • Price: $34.97 for a lifetime subscription (reg. $119.99)

Qlango Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

See Deal

Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone teaches you through immersion, not translation, using visual and audio cues to help you learn a new language the same way you acquired your native tongue. This is for anyone who wants to become fluent.

  • Key feature: 30+ years in the game
  • Number of available languages: 25
  • Price: $179.99 for a lifetime subscription (reg. $399)

Rosetta Stone: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages)

See Deal

Beelinguapp

Read your way to fluency with side-by-side audiobooks and native texts. Beelinguapp is great for visual learners who want to boost comprehension through stories, news, and more.

  • Key feature: Audiobooks
  • Number of available languages: 150+
  • Price: $144.99 for a lifetime subscription with code BEELEARN5 at checkout (reg. $359.99)

Beelinguapp Language Learning App: Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

Promova

Promova is a flexible, all-in-one platform that adapts to your learning style with AI-powered lessons, grammar tools, immersive role-play, and even podcasts or video content. With accessibility features like Dyslexia Mode and ADHD-friendly white noise, it's built to help you learn comfortably and confidently.

  • Key feature: Accessibility-focused design
  • Number of available languages: 12
  • Price: $79.99 for a lifetime subscription (reg. $299.99)

Promova Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription

See Deal

