You may not be ready to bring your team back to the office full-time, but as the world begins to open up and vaccinations roll out, it's getting to be the right time of year to work outside and at coffee shops. Of course, if you're used to working with multiple screens, working out in the world can significantly impact your productivity. You can find the right balance, however, with help from Mobile Pixels.

The Mobile Pixels TRIO and TRIO Max have raised more than $1.5 million on Indiegogo as an elegant solution to a common problem. How do you get more from your laptop? With more screens!

The TRIO and TRIO Max are innovative multi-screen laptop accessories designed to boost productivity and make it easier to multitask while you're away from your home office setup. Simply plug the monitor into your laptop and you're ready to go. It renders seamlessly so you can just between screens while the TRIO requires just one cable for both power and data. It's compatible with any Mac, Linux, Chrome, or Android device via USB connection and provides 270º rotation so you can set up the optimum viewing angle and adjust the brightness on all of your screens.

Mobile Pixels has been featured on BuzzFeed, Geeky Gadgets, and WIRED as a clever way to expand your mobile work station. Right now, you can score deals on both the TRIO and TRIO Max through this offer. Check it out:

