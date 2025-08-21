Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Eighty-eight percent of the world's wealthiest people read for at least 30 minutes per day, according to Business Insider. If you're an avid reader filled with book ideas you don't have time to write, Youbooks has the solution.

This AI-powered non-fiction book generator can turn your ideas into polished manuscripts and, right now, a lifetime subscription to this platform is just $49 (reg. $540).

Bring your best nonfiction book ideas to life with this AI-powered platform

Entrepreneurs barely have time to sleep, much less crank out an entire nonfiction book. That's where Youbooks comes in, offering a convenient way to bring your nonfiction book ideas to life. This AI-powered book generator takes your rough idea and turns it into a comprehensive manuscript, to which you retain full commercial rights.

All you have to do is provide a brief or detailed description of the topic, and Youbooks takes the power of different AI models ranging from ChatGPT to Gemini and Llama to whip up a full-length nonfiction book up to 300,000 words long.

If you're concerned it may sound like a robot wrote it, rest easy knowing you can provide samples of your writing. Youbooks ensures the finished product sounds like your voice and tone. You can even provide your very own research, like documents, transcripts, or memos, so that the finished product can be based on your hard work.

Thanks to the AI models, your manuscript will include the most up-to-date facts, statistics, and news, as it conducts real-time web searches during the drafting process. You'll receive a final manuscript in PDF, EPUB, Word, or Markup file format.

Your lifetime subscription provides 150,000 monthly credits, and each credit equals one word or one uploaded source word. You can also store up to 100 style samples, so Youbooks is ready to write in your style.

Let your nonfiction book ideas see the light of day with help from this lifetime subscription to Youbooks for just $49 (reg. $540).

StackSocial prices subject to change.