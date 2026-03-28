Entrepreneurs Can Now Access 1,000+ Professional Courses for Just $19.97 for Life

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The digital world is rapidly evolving, with more businesses increasing their reliance on technical savvy, optimization, and technical skills.

Whether you’re trying to upskill yourself, sharpen your team, or explore a new revenue stream, continuous learning has become less of a luxury and more of a survival strategy. That’s exactly the kind of problem EDU Unlimited by StackSkills was built to solve. For a limited time, you can get a lifetime subscription to EDU Unlimited by StackSkills for just $19.97 (reg. $600).

What you get for the price

StackSkills is an online learning platform stacked with more than 1,000 e-learning courses across the subjects that matter most to modern business: IT, development, graphic design, finance, marketing, growth hacking, blockchain, and more. Beginner or advanced, you’ll find content that matches where you are right now and where you want to go next.

The platform features 350+ vetted instructors who bring real-world experience to their courses, not just theory. You’ll also get easy-to-use progress tracking, course certifications, quarterly instructor Q&A webinars, and premium customer support baked in.

What makes StackSkills especially useful for entrepreneurs is the flexibility. There’s no syllabus to follow and no deadlines to hit. You learn what you need, when you need it, on desktop or mobile, at whatever pace your schedule allows.

For founders who are juggling operations, sales, and strategy all at once, that on-demand format is a genuine advantage.

The math makes sense

Individual online courses can easily run $50 to $200 a pop. Business school programs cost exponentially more.

EDU Unlimited by StackSkills cuts through all of that with a lifetime all-access pass, new courses added monthly included, for a one-time price of $19.97 (reg. $600.00). For a solo founder who is trying to learn paid media, a freelancer adding web development to their service menu, or a startup team that can’t afford formal training budgets, that math is hard to argue with.

Get this lifetime EDU Unlimited by StackSkills subscription for just $19.97 (reg. $600.00).

Want to see more deals? Visit the store and use code MARCH 15 to save an extra 15% sitewide through March 29. Exclusions apply.

StackSocial prices subject to change.