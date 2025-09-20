Even Time-Strapped Business Owners Can Share an Engaging Reading Experience with Their Kids

Add some magic to story time with Readmio, a new tool for parents that creates an immersive experience for kids.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As a business owner, balancing a 60-hour work week with family time is already hard enough without screens getting in the way. If you're looking for a meaningful way to connect with your kids, Readmio makes story time feel like something special again.

Readmio is a mobile reading app that turns your voice into the centerpiece of the story. As you read aloud, the app adds sound effects and music that respond in real time. When the story says the wolf growled or the wind blew, you'll actually hear it. The result is an experience that feels more immersive than a regular book, without relying on screens or flashy visuals to keep your child engaged. It's also on sale right now.

Add some magic to story time

The Readmio Premium Plan gives you lifetime access to more than 800 interactive stories, with new ones added every week. There are fairy tales, folk stories, science adventures, bedtime favorites, and even empathy-themed stories. Stories are sorted by age group and topic, so it's easy to find something your child will enjoy. You can also download stories to read offline, which is great for travel or evening routines.

The app includes more than just stories. It also offers printable worksheets, coloring pages, and comprehension quizzes to reinforce learning. If your child prefers hands-on activities or needs help staying focused, these extras can make story time even more rewarding.

For parents who want to stay connected to their kids without defaulting to screen time, Readmio is a simple and creative way to build that habit. All it takes is your voice, a phone, and a few minutes together.

Right now, you can get a Readmio Premium Lifetime Plan for only $39.99 (reg. $159).

Readmio Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription

