Get a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card with a New $65 Costco Gold Star Membership

Guidant Financial reports that 32% of small-business owners cite lack of capital or cash as their biggest challenge, which may make it helpful to find ways to stretch a budget. A Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership is $65, and new Gold Star Members who enroll in auto-renewal can receive a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card*. This promotion is also available to those whose memberships have been expired for at least 18 months.

Membership benefits that may support your budget

A Costco Gold Star Membership provides access to a wide selection of brand-name products, including items from Kirkland Signature™, Dyson, KitchenAid, and more. Members can visit Costco warehouses across the U.S. to find groceries, household essentials, office items, and seasonal products in one location, which may help streamline your shopping routines.

You may also find additional value through Costco Gas Station, Costco Tire Center, Costco Business Center, and Costco Travel. Costco works with select providers through Costco Services* for products and services such as flooring, window treatments, HVAC systems, home insurance**, and more.

How the Digital Costco Shop Card* works

To receive the Digital Costco Shop Card*, you must provide a valid email address and set up auto-renewal of your Costco membership on a Visa® credit/debit card or Mastercard debit card at the time of sign-up. Eligible members will receive the Digital Costco Shop Card* via email within two weeks of completing the membership sign-up and auto-renewal enrollment.

The Digital Costco Shop Card* can be used at Costco warehouses nationwide or online at Costco.com. Although there is a limit of one per household, you may purchase an additional membership to give as a gift. This promotion must be redeemed by January 21, 2026.

Join Costco as a new Gold Star Member for $65 and receive a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card*.

