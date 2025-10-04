Get Lifetime Access to All Babbel Languages Through This Special Offer

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

More than 68 million people in the United States speak a language other than English at home, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Whether you’d like to reach new audiences or are on a quest to improve your own personal knowledge, Babbel Language Learning makes language learning efficient.

Right now, you can secure a lifetime subscription to all languages with Babbel Language Learning for just $134.99 (reg. $299) with code LEARN through October 6, thanks to this exclusive StackSocial deal.

If you’re ready to learn a new language, it’s time to try Babbel

Babbel Language Learning’s technology-driven approach to learning can fit into even the busiest entrepreneur’s schedule. This lifetime subscription allows you to learn at your own pace, offering 10-to 15-minute lessons that you can access from your smartphone, computer, or tablet. Your progress syncs across your devices, so you can pick up wherever you left off last.

Since you likely don’t have time to head back to the classroom, just pick one of Babbel’s 14 language options and get started. You can choose from beginner, intermediate, or advanced levels, and start taking advantage of more than 10,000 hours of online lessons at your fingertips. You can even download them and work offline as needed.

Unlike other apps, Babbel lets you focus on words you’ll actually use, covering topics such as making friends, dining, shopping, and business. Babbel also offers advanced speech recognition technology, so you can work on your pronunciation as you learn. And an AI conversation partner is available to practice conversing at any time.

