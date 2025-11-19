Get More Done with Costco’s $65 Gold Star Membership Plus a $40 Digital Shop Card

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For entrepreneurs, small-business owners, and professionals who like to make every dollar (and minute) count, this is a business-savvy time to join Costco. Right now, you can get a 1-Year Gold Star Membership plus get a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for just $65.

With more than 500 Costco locations across the U.S.—and online access anytime—Gold Star Members can find everything from daily essentials and bulk snacks for the office to fresh produce, baked goods, and seasonal items like tech, furniture, and holiday decor.

Whether you’re planning an employee gathering or simply stocking up for the holidays at home, Costco offers a streamlined way to get what you need, when you need it.

Membership also includes access to Costco Gas Stations for member-only fuel prices and the Costco Tire Center for quality tires and installation while you shop. Plus, you’ll receive a free Household Card for another adult in your home, so your family benefits, too.

For business leaders, a Costco Gold Star Membership isn’t just convenient—it’s strategic. From refreshing the breakroom to buying office supplies or upgrading work-from-home gear, it’s easy to enjoy the variety and value professionals rely on to keep operations running smoothly.

It’s an easy decision for those who appreciate quality, efficiency, and getting more done in one stop.

Consider it your next smart investment—one that pays off in time, convenience, and peace of mind.

Get a 1-Year Gold Star Membership plus get a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card* for just $65.

Costco 1-Year Gold Star Membership + a $40 Digital Costco Shop Card

See Deal

StackSocial prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address and set up auto renewal of your Costco membership on a Visa® credit/debit card or Mastercard debit card at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to enroll in auto renewal at the time of sign-up, incentives will not be owed. Valid only for new members and those whose memberships (Primary and Affiliate) have been expired for at least 18 months. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Not valid for upgrade or renewal of an existing membership. Promotion may not be combined with any other promotion. Costco employees are not eligible for new member promotions. Digital Costco Shop Card will be emailed to the email address provided by the Primary Member at time of sign-up within 2 weeks after successful sign-up and enrollment in auto renewal. Digital Costco Shop Card is not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Costco is not liable for incentives not received due to entry of an invalid address during sign-up. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at the U.S. or Canada Food Court. Neither Costco Wholesale Corporation nor its affiliates are responsible for use of the card without your permission. Use the provided single-use promo code when entering your payment information. A Costco Gold Star Membership is $65 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $65 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Affiliate Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary. Offer expires 12/21/2025.