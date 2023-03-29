While you don't want to be suck-up, impressing your boss can open the door to endless professional opportunities.

For many, the line can be thin. Trying to impress your boss is on your to-do list. The thing is, you don't want to appear insincere or a suckup in front of your colleagues.

Having an understanding of how to impress your boss can have a variety of benefits. For starters, you'll be more likely to be assigned high-profile projects when you're on the boss's All-Star rooster. In addition, your voice will be heard more often. Studies show that supervisors give higher ratings to likable employees.