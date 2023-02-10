If You Want a Green Thumb, Start with NatureID

By Entrepreneur Store

StackCommerce

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are many reasons why a hobby can help make you a better entrepreneur. Even though it's winter, it's a good time to develop your green thumb. Whether you want to add some green around your home or office or you're thinking about those nature walks you're going to take in the spring, now is a great time to grab NatureID Plant Identification, one of the premium plant and gardening apps on the market. A lifetime premium plan is on sale for a specially reduced price today.

NatureID has more than eight million downloads in the App Store and has earned a rating of 4.6/5 stars. iPhoneness called it a Must-See Plant Identification iPhone App, and Donna Moderna refers to it as one of the best apps to care for indoor plants.

The AI-based app helps to identify plants, diagnose plant diseases, and improve your plant care simply by tapping into your phone's camera. It can identify more than 14,000 plant species and provide specified care advice from a simple picture. Whether you have indoor or outdoor plants, NatureID will tell you how to soil, water, and fertilize plants, set the right temperature conditions and lighting, and more.

Between the plant identifier, the plant doctor, the plant care guide, and the plant journal, you'll have a comprehensive set of tools to better care for your plants, better understand the natural world around you, and hone your green thumb to become a gardener. Plus, NatureID keeps you interested by offering insightful content daily to introduce you to more of the world's flora.

Add some green to your life this winter. For a very limited time, you can get a lifetime premium subscription to NatureID Plant Identification for 75% off $59 at just $14.99.

Prices subject to change.
