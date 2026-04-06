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Key Takeaways Understanding why we’re avoiding something is the first step to actually doing it. Once you’ve identified the root of the problem, you can move forward with tackling it.

Break big tasks down into smaller, bite-sized pieces and celebrate the small wins.

Download tools, if necessary, to help block distractions or gamify reaching your goals.

“Work expands so as to fill the time available for its completion.”

While not based on scientific principles, the above quote — known as Parkinson’s law — has always rung true to me. Onerous tasks without deadlines have a mysterious way of getting brushed aside for other things. Promises are made, then broken, then made again. “I’ll start after I check my email. Tomorrow morning will be quieter. I just need to be in the right headspace.” Sound familiar?

Contrary to popular belief, cutting out procrastination isn’t a matter of willpower or even self-discipline. Trust me, I know. As a bootstrapped founder, no one was watching to see if I made headway on my product. I had no eager investors, no breathless public awaiting a launch. There were plenty of days when, in the warm cocoon of my bed, I reasoned that it wouldn’t matter if I slept in just this once — after all, there was no deadline.

What ultimately moved the needle wasn’t the sudden, perfect alignment of the stars that allowed me to get to work. It was understanding the source of my desire to procrastinate, and building systems to thwart it before it started.

Understanding the root of the problem

It happens to the best of us: You pick up your phone to check an alert. While you’re there, you figure you may as well have a look at your email. That done, you take a totally harmless whirl through social media. Pretty soon, an hour has vanished before your eyes, with nothing achieved beyond an unwanted knowledge of the latest celebrity feuds.

The strange thing about procrastination is that we know it’s bad for us, but do it anyway. “Procrastination is an emotion regulation problem, not a time management problem,” Dr. Tim Pychyl, a psychology professor at the University of Ottawa, tells The New York Times.

Understanding why we’re avoiding something is the first step to actually doing it. In some cases, it’s simply unpleasant — who actually wants to clean out their refrigerator, go to the dentist or renew their car insurance? In other cases, the aversion may run deeper, stemming from self-doubt or a fear of failure.

Only once you’ve identified the root of the problem can you move forward with tackling it. For example, if the task feels overwhelming, breaking it into smaller, clearly defined next steps can make it seem less daunting. If you can’t seem to get started, try using AI to generate an outline or project plan, eliminating the dreaded “blank page syndrome” that stalls so many good ideas.

Why systems beat willpower

Most of us are familiar with the feeling of sinking into a procrastination-related shame spiral. But beating yourself up — much like that social media rabbit hole you only just crawled out of — is a waste of time. You don’t need to punish yourself. You need a system.

Back when I was working to get my business off the ground, there was a point where I felt my motivation starting to shrink. The issue wasn’t a lack of motivation, nor that I wasn’t enjoying what I was doing. It’s just that the whole thing felt so big; the finish line too far in the distance.

I had heard the advice to celebrate small wins, but it seemed, honestly, like nonsense. Surely it was just a matter of better self-discipline? But our brains are wired to seek rewards. It’s easier to get a hit of dopamine, the neurotransmitter known as the “feel good” chemical, by watching a YouTube video or eating a donut than it is by struggling through a difficult task without an immediate payoff. In other words, when it comes to long-term goals, your brain just doesn’t see the point.

Enter the power of small wins. Breaking a big task into a smaller one means you get your dopamine hit sooner, incentivizing your brain to keep plugging away. I’ve always been an advocate of the Pomodoro technique, in which you work in intervals — 25 minutes of focus, followed by a five-minute break. This can be as simple as setting a timer, or using an app with more sophisticated features — Session, for example, not only times out your Pomodoros, but can block access to digital distractions during your work time.

More tools for getting to work

While it’s ultimately your own responsibility to buckle down and get to work, there are plenty of tools designed to help. Apps like Habitica and Forest make productivity something resembling fun by gamifying goals, while others, like Freedom and FocusMe, eliminate the option of drifting off by blocking distractions. I’m also a fan of AI-enabled schedulers like Motion, which makes sense of hectic schedules and handles the sorts of pesky tasks that procrastinators often gravitate toward.

Procrastinating isn’t a character flaw. Once you get to the root of why you’re putting something off, it becomes possible to build systems that work with your natural brain chemistry to get it done.