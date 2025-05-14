Land More Gigs with This AI-Powered Job App Assistant for Just $55 Apply faster, smarter, and more effectively—no subscription required.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Across fields and specialties, freelancing is becoming more competitive. One study found that by 2028, up to 90 million Americans will also be freelancing. So if you want to grow your freelance business and cultivate a robust list of clients, you might want help from artificial intelligence (AI).

AI may not be able to match the quality of your work, but it could help you save time finding that work. LazyApply is a job application AI tool that was featured at CES 2023. It connects to your LinkedIn account and enables you to apply for jobs, send profile emails, and more. A lifetime subscription to LazyApply's basic plan is on sale for just $54.39 with code SAVE20 through June 1.

If you spend less time applying to jobs, sending emails, and curating your CV, then you may be able to take on more clients and grow your business. LazyApply automates the application process on LinkedIn, Indeed, and other job platforms.

The average response rate for cold emails is 8.5%. That number can represent a significant time investment, but you could reduce the research needed to find promising emails using LazyApply's profile emails. Reach out to promising opportunities based on a list of leads sent straight to you.

Apply for up to 150 jobs daily and track your application performance the whole time. You'll even get a weekly consultation call to see about improving your application strategy. The freelance market may be competitive, but this tool could help you increase the number of applications and the quality of your work by saving you time.

Get a lifetime license to LazyApply Job Application basic plan for just $54.39 (reg. $149) with code SAVE20 through June 1.

