Take Control of Your Job Hunt With This $40 AI-Powered Platform Land more interviews with a lifetime subscription to Canyon Pro Plan.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Did you know entrepreneurs have a harder time getting a job? A study at Rutgers discovered that 35% of recruiters are less likely to interview candidates with entrepreneurial experience. With that hurdle to overcome, these candidates need all the help they can get, and Canyon is ready to provide an assist.

Canyon helps users create resumes and land their dream jobs. Right now, a lifetime subscription to the Pro Plan can be yours for only $39.99 (reg. $684) with code CANYON20 until July 20.

Save time and boost your job search with Canyon's AI features

In today's job market, standing out is crucial. Canyon uses AI to help you craft the perfect resume and cover letter, optimizing things for each specific application. This can help you stand out and secure more interviews. It even assigns your resume a Canyon score, providing you with actionable feedback to make it better.

Once your resume is perfected, it's time to work on the cover letter. Canyon has an AI cover letter generator, which tailors it to both your job description and personal background in seconds. And you can add a professional-quality headshot too, as Canyon can generate realistic AI headshots to attach to your resume or post on your LinkedIn profile.

Unlike other AI resume builders, Canyon is also ready to help you autofill applications. This saves you tons of time in the job application process, instantly personalizing fields on your application. It also tracks your applications, storing them all in one place so you always know where you've applied.

Canyon doesn't stop at applications; it also prepares you for interviews with AI-powered mock sessions featuring tailored questions and actionable feedback.

Get a lifetime subscription to the Canyon Pro Plan for just $39.99 (reg. $684) with code CANYON20 until July 20.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

YouTube's New AI Search Feature Has a Catch That Could Affect Content Creators: 'Google Is Shifting'

YouTube's new feature summarizes videos with AI — so you don't even have to watch.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Career

Take Control of Your Job Hunt With This $40 AI-Powered Platform

Land more interviews with a lifetime subscription to Canyon Pro Plan.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Here Are the Odds of Landing a Summer Internship at Goldman Sachs or JPMorgan

Over 360,000 people applied for Goldman Sachs' 2025 internship class.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'No Longer Optional': Microsoft Staff Mandated to Use AI at Work, According to a New Report

Microsoft may even start factoring AI tool use into performance reviews, the report claims.

By Erin Davis
Science & Technology

17 Surprising Ways 7-Figure Solopreneurs Are Using AI — And You're Not

Uncover 17 high-leverage AI strategies designed to scale your solo business, increase profitability and eliminate guesswork.

By Ben Angel