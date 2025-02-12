The era of specialization is over. Here's the case for being a polymath.

I'm what I would call a voracious reader. I credit books for helping me launch my company, Jotform, and keep it afloat through times of growth, crisis and transformation.

I love reading so much because of its power to instill knowledge and wisdom. When I began my business, I knew a lot about coding, but next to nothing about managing others. So the first time I cracked Dale Carnegie's seminal work, How to Win Friends and Influence People, it was like stumbling upon a map I didn't know I needed. I credit Carnegie's lessons for making me into the leader I am, and I've returned to it again and again.

As Albert Einstein once said, "The only thing that you absolutely have to know is the location of the library." I completely agree. Books, as well as articles and other publications, have taught me how to prioritize my time, introduced me to emerging technologies, honed my project management skills and so much more.