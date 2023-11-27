Save Hundreds of Dollars on This Lifetime Subscription to Discounted Airfare for Cyber Week This $80 Cyber Monday deal drops the price of airfare for the rest of your life.

With winter months set to settle in, many of us are getting an itch to travel far and wide. Your ability to do so may come at a lower cost than you anticipated when you utilize an innovative tool that finds desirable flights at surprisingly affordable prices.

During a Cyber Monday savings event, you can purchase a lifetime OneAir Elite Plan subscription for only $79.97 (reg. $790) with no coupon required through December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT. You'll be able to unlock years of rare pricing for a variety of flights.

Select from first class, premium, business, and economy seats on flights traveling domestically and internationally, and get optimum airfare thanks to mistake pricing and well-timed finds by OneAir. Recent examples include a $1,300 roundtrip business class ticket to France, and trip cancellations are entirely free within 24 hours of booking.

Beyond flights, a OneAir Elite subscription also offers discounts on hotels and rental cars. That makes it increasingly more convenient and cost-effective to create travel plans through this service, which is available via iPhone, Android, or web browser.

OneAir carries a rating of 4.4 out of five on the Apple App Store, providing a pocket-sized method of maximizing dream vacations, business trips, and everything in between. AI-powered alerts keep users informed when a flight matches their search criteria, and this subscription comes complete with one-on-one air travel planning support.

Start crossing destinations off your travel to-do list by locating the best flight deals with a lifetime OneAir Elite Plan subscription for the exclusive price of $79.97 (reg. $790) through December 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Prices subject to change.
