Save Money on a Much-Needed Vacation With This $10 Dollar Flight Club Subscription A Dollar Flight Club Premium Plan unlocks major savings on airfare.

By StackCommerce Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Let's face it: Many time-strapped entrepreneurs end up working on vacation. Whether you're among those disconnecting or you'll still be tethered to your smartphone at the hotel, chances are you would like to save money on the flight that gets you there.

Let Dollar Flight Club help you save up to $2,000 per trip. A one-year subscription to their premium plan is on sale for just $9.99 — $60 off the usual price — for a limited time.

Disconnect and relax... or keep working with a better view

Since it's difficult for entrepreneurs to take time off, you might as well have a beautiful location behind you in those Zoom meetings. Dollar Flight Club makes travel much more budget-friendly, with deals like $161 Hawaii roundtrip tickets, $175 roundtrip fare to Cancun, or even a $286 roundtrip ticket to France.

Over two million people are already taking advantage of Dollar Flight Club's amazing deals. It's easy to get started once you buy this subscription, just add your home airports and dream destinations and sit back and relax while amazing flight deals saving you up to 90% go straight to your inbox.

This Premium Plan means you can receive deals departing from up to four different departure airports. You'll get access to both domestic and international economy flight deals and mistake fares. Once you see something you like, snag your ticket and start packing.

CNN raved about this affordable service, sharing, "If you're looking to book a weekend getaway, an international adventure or just a flight to visit a loved one, Dollar Flight Club seems like a pretty easy way to save on your next plan ticket."

Get ready to save on flights for this spring break and next with this one-year subscription to Dollar Flight Club Premium Plan, now just $9.99 (reg. $69.99) for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
StackCommerce

Account Manager

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'No One Is Paying What They Used to': Job Hopping Isn't As Lucrative As It Used to Be, According to New Data

The data shows that switching jobs yields only slightly more salary growth than staying put.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Are You Leaving Work Before 5 P.M.? You're Not Alone, the Workday Is Actually Getting Shorter, According to a New Report.

ActivTrak's newly released 2025 "State of the Workplace" report found that the average American workday is ending at around 4:39 p.m.

By Erin Davis
Growing a Business

How to Build an Advisory Board That Drives Startup Success

Here's what startup founders must consider when crafting an advisory board.

By Will Fan
Business News

PepsiCo Agrees to Buy Poppi Prebiotic Soda For Over $1.6 Billion: 'Growing Interest in Health and Wellness'

Poppi soda can be found in 120 major retailers across the U.S., including Target, Costco, and Whole Foods.

By Sherin Shibu
Social Media

Lilly Singh Launches First-Ever Media Network for South Asian YouTube Creators

Her advice for creators who want to succeed on YouTube today: Focus on targeted audiences, not virality.

By Jason Feifer