Running a business requires keeping a close eye on expenses, and finding ways to save without compromising on quality is key. That's where BJ's Wholesale Club can be helpful. For just $20, you can secure a 1-Year BJ's Wholesale Club Card Membership with BJ's Easy Renewal® (terms apply*). Members get access to exclusive savings on everything from office supplies to food and even gas.



A BJ's membership opens the door to significant savings on a wide range of products every business needs. Whether it's stocking up on office supplies, keeping the break room filled with snacks and beverages, or finding quality ingredients for catering, BJ's can be of service. With an up to 25% savings over grocery store prices every day, your budget will stretch further than ever before.

Fueling your business vehicles is another area where you can save big. BJ's members enjoy exclusive discounts at BJ's gas stations, helping you reduce one of the most significant operating costs. With BJ's members-only gas prices, those savings add up quickly, making a tangible difference in your bottom line.

BJ's also offers a variety of shopping conveniences designed to make your life easier. For instance, with ExpressPay, you can skip the line in-club by scanning items as you shop and paying directly through the BJ's mobile app. If you're pressed for time, take advantage of Curbside Pickup, BOPIC (Buy Online, Pick Up In Club), or same-day delivery, ensuring you get what you need without missing a beat.



For entrepreneurs and small-business owners, every dollar counts. A $20 BJ's Wholesale Club Card Membership is a wise investment that gives you access to savings on essential products and services your business relies on.

Get a 1-Year BJ's Wholesale Club Card Membership with BJ's Easy Renewal® (terms apply*) for $20 (reg. $55) for a limited time only.

