The Secret Weapon for Entrepreneurs Who are Battling Burnout

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Entrepreneurship is rewarding but it's also exhausting. Between back-to-back meetings, endless decision-making, and the pressure to keep things running smoothly, stress builds up fast. That's where Harmony Hypnosis comes in, and it's on sale for $99.99 (reg. $199) for a limited time.

This premium app, created by award-winning hypnotherapist Darren Marks, has the tools to help business professionals combat burnout, reduce anxiety, and reclaim mental clarity — one guided session at a time. With lifetime access, you get a library of self-hypnosis sessions that are tailored to relaxation, stress relief, and confidence-building.

Whether you need help unwinding after a long day or resetting your mindset before a big pitch, Harmony Hypnosis says it delivers powerful, research-backed techniques and features to get you back on track:

  • Tailored sessions for busy minds: Find guided exercises that target stress, focus, and confidence when you need it most.
  • Deep relaxation on demand: Unique sound technology helps you slip into a calm, focused state faster than traditional methods.
  • Immersive listening experience: Dual audio channels create a more engaging and effective hypnosis session.
  • Track your progress: Sync with your health app to see how your relaxation routine is improving your well-being over time.
  • Expert-developed and award-winning: Built by a seasoned hypnotherapist and recognized by top organizations for its effectiveness.

When your mind is your greatest business asset, investing in mental well-being is just as important as scaling your company. Entrepreneurs who take time to recharge don't just prevent burnout — they also perform better, make sharper decisions, and sustain long-term success.

Prioritize mental wellness without stepping away from your busy schedule — just pop in your headphones, press play, and let the guided sessions do the rest.

Get lifetime access to a Harmony Hypnosis Premium Plan now for half off at $99.99 and start building the mental resilience you need to thrive.

