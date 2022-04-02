Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As we get older, our priorities change — and not just in business. We have to learn how to take care of ourselves in ways we didn't have to when we were younger. One good way to do that is by learning to better understand your body. While DNA tests are wildly popular for discovering ancestry, they have another useful application: Giving you a better perspective on your health. With The Complete SelfDecode DNA Test Kit, you can do just that.

This at-home DNA test uses saliva to go beyond your 23 chromosomes to determine personalized health insights, the company says. In just a few easy steps, you'll unlock your unique genetic tendencies and markers that will help you better understand the kind of healthy lifestyle you should pursue. After a simple saliva test, you'll get personalized supplement, diet, and lifestyle recommendations based on your DNA, and get one year of access to personalized health reports and traits that are updated regularly based on additional genetic information.

With the subscription, you'll gain insight into your mood, blood pressure, gut issues, and more to help you make better choices for your health. All of SelfDecode's reports are built on the latest AI and machine learning technology to ensure they're consistently updated and reflective of all the data available. In addition to your subscription, you'll have unlimited access to additional health tools like a regimen builder and lab analyzer to help you achieve health goals. Of course, your DNA is 100% protected and will never be shared with anybody unless you choose to share your results.

Find out why SelfDecode has earned 4.8 stars on Trustpilot. Right now, you can get The Complete SelfDecode DNA Test Kit + 1 Yr Subscription Bundle for 54 percent off $196 at just $89.

Prices subject to change.