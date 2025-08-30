Use Rosetta Stone to Impress Clients Around the World with Fluent, Natural Speech Master the language skills you need for international business success with lifetime access to Rosetta Stone's platform.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

When your career takes you across borders, being able to speak the local language isn't just helpful — it's a competitive edge. Rosetta Stone's immersive language platform has been trusted for 27 years by organizations such as NASA and TripAdvisor, and it's now available to new users as a lifetime subscription for just $148.97 with code FLUENT until September 7.

With access to 25 languages — including Spanish, Mandarin, French, German, Arabic, and Japanese — you'll be equipped for nearly any global business opportunity. Rosetta Stone's intuitive training method mimics how we learned our first language, helping you absorb vocabulary, structure, and pronunciation naturally. The platform's speech-recognition technology analyzes your accent in real time, offering instant feedback.

Progressive lessons start with practical conversations such as ordering food, giving directions, or talking through a meeting, and advance to more nuanced discussions like negotiating, giving feedback, and navigating cultural topics. Whether you're prepping for an overseas project, building international client relationships, or managing a global team, this tool is designed to keep you sharp and culturally competent.

This deal is for new users only, and you'll need to activate it within 30 days of purchase. Once you do, you'll have lifetime access on desktop and mobile with no monthly fees, and you can switch between languages whenever you want.

Secure your edge in global business with lifetime Rosetta Stone access for $148.97 through September 7 by entering promo code FLUENT at checkout.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
