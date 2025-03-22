Why Read 300 Pages When You Can Learn the Key Points in 15 Minutes? Headway makes self-improvement fast, fun, and ridiculously easy.

Learning new things and expanding your mind is a great way to evolve professionally and personally. This is really no secret. The trick is finding the time to expand your mind. Reading books is a great way to do that, but it's not that easy.

With packed schedules and endless distractions at home and in the office, finding time to read entire books can feel impossible. That's exactly the thought behind Headway.

This unique app delivers bite-size, easy-to-digest summaries of the world's best nonfiction titles that you can read or listen to in just 15 minutes. And right now, you can get lifetime access for just $47.99 (reg. $299.95) with code LEVELUP20 through March 30.

Unlike traditional reading apps, Headway was made to fit into your life instead of demanding hours of commitment. Whether you prefer to listen or read, Headway offers multiple formats so you can learn on the go—during your commute, workout, or coffee break.

The app covers a vast range of topics, from business strategies and leadership skills to personal finance, productivity hacks, and self-improvement topics. Plus, with 30 to 50 new summaries added monthly, there's always fresh content to explore.

What sets Headway apart is its ability to curate personalized recommendations based on your interests and goals. Instead of sifting through thousands of titles, the app guides you to the insights that matter most to you.

Whether you're an entrepreneur looking for actionable strategies, a business professional sharpening your skills, or simply someone who wants to finally carve out time to grow, Headway delivers high-impact knowledge without the fluff.

And because staying motivated is key, Headway makes learning fun with gamification. Track your progress, take on challenges, and earn achievements as you build a habit of lifelong learning.

Don't miss getting a lifetime of Headway Premium access for just $47.99 (reg. $299.95) with code LEVELUP20 through March 30.

Why this deal is worth it

Most learning platforms require monthly subscriptions that add up over time. But this one-time payment gives you lifetime access to Headway's full catalog of summaries with no recurring fees or limitations. It's an affordable way to investment in your—and your business's—growth and a quick way to learn something new, even when you don't have much extra time on your hands.

