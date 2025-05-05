The occasional waking up in the middle of the night is harmless. It could be something more serious if sleep is interrupted frequently.

Generally speaking, it's not a significant issue to occasionally wake up during your sleep each night. But, it can still be frustrating and disruptive to your sleep. It's something I've dealt with before, and I know from experience how challenging it can be to get back on a regular sleep schedule once it's been disrupted.

In this situation, individuals may experience sleep deprivation, which is when they are not able to get enough sleep. Various lifestyle factors, work conditions and environmental factors can cause sleep deprivation. A sleep disorder or chronic medical condition can also affect sleep quality.

